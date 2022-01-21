Jason Watkins, brother-in-law of Bollywood filmmaker Remo DSouza, has died by suicide, police say





Bollywood filmmaker Remo DSouza’s brother-in-law Jason Watkins died of suicide at his Yamuna Nagar residence in Andheri on Thursday, police said.

Choreographer and director Remo Dsouzas, 48-year-old brother-in-law Jason Savio Watkins, committed suicide in his apartment in Mumbai. His body was sent to Cooper Hospital for an autopsy. One case has been recorded; further investigation is underway, Mumbai police said.

Remos’ wife, Lizelle, who is Watkins’ sister, told The Times of India that it was their father who found him dead at their home in Mumbai. Dad somehow forced the door open and found Jason had killed himself, she reportedly said. Dad has been on dialysis for some time. I don’t know what happened because I’m just on my way to dad’s house. Jason and my dad stayed together. According to a senior officer, the police received a phone call around 12 noon saying that a person committed suicide at Yamuna Nagar in Andheri. Oshiwara police identified him as Jason Watkins. He was 48 years old. The police took him to Cooper Hospital and doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead. The police are taking statements from his 74-year-old father Desmond and his sister Lizelle Remo Dsouza. Police have registered one case under Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigation is ongoing. Lizelle and Remo were in Goa for a wedding and returned to Mumbai after learning of the tragedy. Remo and I don’t know what to do. We are in a terrible state of shock, she told the Indian daily. Prior to this, Lizelle shared a series of Instagram Stories on Jan. 20 where she posted her brother’s photo and wrote: Why??????? How could you do this to me. I will never forgive you. Lizelle also posted a photo of Watkins and their mother, writing: M sorry mum i failed you. According to reports, Watkins had worked with Remo as an assistant director on a number of film projects.

