Former Dutch talent show producer apologizes amid scandal | Entertainment





By MIKE CORDER – Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) The former producer of Dutch talent show The Voice of Holland apologized on Thursday after allegations of sexually inappropriate conduct linked to the ratings blockbuster aired. Police and prosecutors have called the reports of alleged abuse disturbing and urged victims to come forward with their experiences. The online investigative show BOOS, the Dutch word for anger, reported that she had received several complaints ranging from an allegation of rape to sexually tinged WhatsApp messages from two panelists from The Voice of Holland and her pianist and bandleader. Dutch media mogul John de Mol responded to the allegations in an interview on the BOOS show on Thursday. He said that in his years as producer of The Voice of Holland, he had received only one complaint against the show’s pianist and bandleader, Jeroen Rietbergen, in 2019. He has said he angrily confronted Rietbergen and warned him to stop improper conduct, but did not launch an investigation. . People also read… Rietbergen was the partner of De Mols’ sister, Dutch TV star Linda de Mol, until she broke off their relationship last weekend after apologizing for his behavior. Asked by BOOS presenter Tim Hofman if he would apologise, De Mol replied: Yes, of course. Absoutely. Prior to the airing of BOOS, police and prosecutors released a statement saying they had been monitoring reports of allegations of all kinds of inappropriate behavior, which could include criminal offences. These are disturbing messages. We would like to call on people who believe they have been the victim of a criminal offense to come forward to the police and, if necessary, also to lodge a complaint, the statement said, which also appealed for possible witnesses. Even before the explosive episode of BOOS hit YouTube, it had rocked the Dutch entertainment world. The Voice of Holland, in which panel coaches mentor aspiring singers, was a ratings hit for years in the Netherlands and has spawned local versions in dozens of other countries around the world. The allegations raised in the Netherlands relate only to the Dutch broadcast. Dutch broadcaster RTL Nederland has pulled The Voice of Holland after being contacted by BOOS for comment. The show’s current producer, ITV Studios, has launched an investigation. Rietbergen resigned and apologized for his conduct and two women filed formal complaints with law enforcement authorities alleging inappropriate behavior against one of the panelists and talent coaches, Dutch rapper Ali Bouali. Bouali, known by his stage name Ali B, denies any wrongdoing, his lawyer told The Associated Press on Wednesday. BOOS interviewed a woman, whose identity has not been released, before and after reporting to authorities an alleged rape by Ali B. Dutch media widely reported in December that a complaint of inappropriate behavior had been filed against another former panelist and coach, popular singer Marco Borsato. He also denies wrongdoing. A lawyer representing a former competitor also confirmed on Thursday that he and his client were preparing to file a complaint with the police. He did not reveal details of the allegations. Police and prosecutors released a statement on Thursday urging people who believe they are victims of crime and potential witnesses to report it to police. Show producer ITV Studios has already launched an investigation and said in a statement that its “highest priority is to provide a safe and supportive environment for all who participate in or work on our shows, and ITV Studios has a policy zero tolerance for the type of behavior it is said to have taken place. Another panelist, singer Anouk, also quit. She said in an Instagram video when the story broke last weekend that she didn’t want to work in a place where for years a number of men had abused their position and deliberately chose to keep the job. silence and look away. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

