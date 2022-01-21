These 5 films made Sushant Singh Rajput star actor in Bollywood; Continue reading





Today is the birthday of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His fans share the love in remembrance of his masterpieces. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2019. He was said to have committed suicide. Today, 2 years after his death, we are going to discuss Sushant’s brief but brilliant career. He was acclaimed for his acting skills. Let’s find out the top five movies of Sushant Singh Rajput that made him a Bollywood star. Kai Po Che 2013 With this film, Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut. Kai Po Che was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Besides Sushant, Rajkumar Rao and Amit Sadh were also in the lead roles. In this film, Sushant played the role of a cricketer. He impressed everyone with his first movie himself. He won many awards for this film. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy 2015 Byomkesh Bakshi is one of the most underrated images not only of Sushant Singh Rajput but also of Bollywood. The actor played the role of the Bengali agent, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi in this film. It was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film was made by production house Yash Raj Films. The film received a lot of love from film critics. MS Dhoni 2016 Sushant really worked hard for this movie. He played the role of captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He really looked like Dhoni on screen. From this movie, he achieved great success in his career and people started to see his potential. Everyone said no one can be as good as Dhoni than Sushant. The movie was directed by Neeraj Pandey and after this movie, Sushant became a star actor in Bollywood. Sonchiriya 2019 Sonchiriya was a low budget movie released in 2019. In this movie, Sushant played the character of a thief who was completely different. Apart from Sushant, Manoj Bajpai, Ashutosh Rana, Ranveer Shorey and Bhumi Pednekar also played prominent roles in this film. This movie was directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Chhichhore -2019 Chhichhore was Sushant’s last theatrically released film. This film had rocked the box office as it was the highest grossing film of 2019. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari directed this film and it was based on the college and hostel life of the boys. This film has made a big place in the hearts of its fans. However, Sushant’s last movie was Dil Bechara which came out after his death on OTT Disney Hotstar in 2020. This movie made everyone emotional.

