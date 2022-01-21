3 reasons why Microsoft buying Activision is a big deal (besides the dollar amount)





Microsoft on Tuesday announced the largest acquisition in the history of the video game industry, a $68.7 billion, all-cash deal for Activision Blizzard. If regulators and shareholders give it the thumbs-up, the deal gives the manufacturer of the Xbox Series X and S consoles the keys to Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Candy Crush and many more of the world’s most popular games. Here are three reasons why this matters to gamers: 1. Microsoft’s empire gets bigger. Activision Blizzard now joins a company that, in 2021, acquired game publisher ZeniMax Media, whose studios include Bethesda (Fallout) and id Software (Doom). Microsoft’s own video game publishing banner, Xbox Game Studios, includes 15 development houses with popular franchises on their resumes. Those include Mojang (Minecraft), 343 Industries (Halo, exclusive to Xbox consoles and Microsoft Windows), Rare (Sea of ​​Thieves, exclusive), Double Fine (Psychonauts 2), The Coalition (Gears of War, exclusive) and Ninja Theory ( Devil May Cry). That’s a large number of companies and intellectual properties under one big, digital umbrella. Is it so large that we can use the dreaded “M” word? Not quite yet, but it sure seems like all of entertainment is trending toward monopoly, doesn’t it? 2. Microsoft fires a salute in the console war. Sony won the previous console generation handily, with the PlayStation 4 outselling the Xbox One by more than double. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s website reports more than 116.6 million PS4s had been sold worldwide as of Sept. 30, 2021. Microsoft stopped reporting console sales in 2015, but a 2020 estimate by Ampere Analysis put the Xbox One model sales at 51 million units.



Could the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles be the exclusive homes to some Activision Blizzard games in the future?

– Courtesy of Microsoft But acquiring Activision Blizzard’s popular multiplayer games — and subsequently making them available immediately on Xbox’s Game Pass subscription service, which lets players pay a monthly fee for access to dozens of titles without buying them individually — could help swing the pendulum toward Microsoft, especially as Sony’s manufacturing speed struggles to meet demand for the PlayStation 5. (An interesting side note: Bloomberg reported last week that Sony will continue making the last-gen PS4 consoles for the rest of 2022 as the microchips needed for the more advanced PS5 remain scarce. Meanwhile, Microsoft has halted production of the Xbox One to focus solely on getting more Xbox Series X/S consoles on the market.) Would Microsoft dare make juggernaut titles like Call of Duty and Overwatch exclusive to its platforms, forcing die-hard Sony fans to switch? That’s highly unlikely; there’s just too much money to be made, and the risk of losing customers altogether is too high. 3. Sony will definitely respond. Thanks to Jason Schreier at Bloomberg, we already know that Sony is planning to launch its own version of Xbox’s Game Pass later this year, a service code-named Spartacus that would basically and marry enhance their two existing subscription services, Playstation Plus (online multiplayer access and two to three free games every month) and Playstation Now (streaming game library). But that might not be enough to stave off Microsoft, especially if they lower the price of their consoles first. Another strategy Sony could borrow from Microsoft is offering a monthly payment plan that bundles the console and the subscription service together; Xbox All Access (with Citizens Bank) does just that for qualifying customers, starting at $24.99 a month for 24 months. And of course Sony could make a play for a major game developer, or get acquired by an even bigger company — just how badly do Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook want to get into the gaming market? The most exciting responses would be those we haven’t yet dreamed up. Video gaming is all about innovation, after all. Let’s see what you got, Sony. • Sean Stangland is an assistant news editor who owns a PlayStation 5 and an Xbox 360.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/entlife/20220120/3-reasons-why-microsoft-buying-activision-is-a-big-deal-besides-the-dollar-amount The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos