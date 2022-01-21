Trending news: Top Bollywood Directors: These directors played with their stories like this, there was a lot of buzz on the screen









Alankrita Srivastava

‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ is the best film of its time, which can be called a masterpiece. This film was focused on women, in which many aspects related to women were thrown light. The film also received a nomination for the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film. Alankrita, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, has from time to time tried to highlight those aspects of women through her story which have never been shown on screen before. He also made ‘Bombay Begum’ which was based on this genre.



Vishal Bhardwaj

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for depicting the story with lavish sets, heavy costumes and a plethora of colours. Period drama is his specialty. From 'Padmavati' to 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Devdas' to the soon to be released 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', she has brought the era to life in every film. The costumes, the music, the portrayal of the character and the skill with which he brings the story to the screen is a gift to the audience. Vishal Furia There is no dearth of viewers who love the horror genre. Vishal Furia has carved a niche for himself in the genre of horror films. From the Marathi film 'Lapachpi' to the Hindi remake 'Chhori', there are many films through which Vishal has used new, unseen methods to intimidate people. Anurag Kashyap Anurag Kashyap has made many blockbuster films on rural India's genres like outrageousness, crime, thriller and gangster. From 'Black Friday' to 'Gangs of Wasseypur', Anurag Kashyap basically shows a side of India. He has started a new genre in Bollywood with Dark Thriller. Anubhav Sinha Anubhav Sinha has exposed social and important issues from time to time through his films. Through his films, he has raised various issues of the country. From highlighting the rights of a woman in 'Thappad' to highlighting the aspect of communal cohabitation in 'Mulk' to highlighting the plight of Dalits through 'Article 15'. Sujoy Ghosh Sujoy Ghosh is known for creating suspense through his films. He has given a fine example of suspense in many films like 'Kahaani' to 'Badla'. He likes to create enthusiasm in the mind of his audience from beginning to end. Sujoy has produced some interesting cinema over the years through offbeat storylines, garnering mainstream acclaim and accolades. Meghna Gulzar Director Meghna Gulzar's name cannot be in this list. The beauty of his films is the real life aspects in the movies. From 'Hu Tu Tu' to 'Chhapaak' and 'Raazi', each of his films portray issues that people deal with in their lives. Where he showed the story of an acid victim in 'Chhapaak', while in Raazi, he showed the story of dying for the country through a powerful story.

Prateek Gandhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Wamika Gabbi to star in Hindi remake of ‘Modern Love’

