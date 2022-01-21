‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer Meat Loaf, rock icon and actor, dies at 74





Meatloaf in its 1970s heyday.Richard E. Aaron/Redferns Rock star Meat Loaf has died aged 74, according to a statement posted on his social media.

The “Bat Out of Hell” singer has recorded more than 100 million album sales worldwide, according to the statement.

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, is survived by two daughters and his wife. Singer and actor Meat Loaf has died aged 74. His death was announced in a statement on his Facebook page around midnight Thursday. He said he died with his family around him but did not give a place or cause of death. The entertainer, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, was known for his hit album ‘Bat Out of Hell’ and for starring in films such as ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and ‘Fight Club’. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the statement read. “Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him for the past 24 hours.” The release says he has sold over 100 million albums worldwide. “We appreciate your understanding of our need for privacy at this time,” the statement read. “From his heart to your souls, never stop swinging!” Meat Loaf visited the Broadway musical “Bat Out Of Hell” at New York City Center on August 20, 2019 in New York City.Bruce Glikas/WireImage via GettyImages Meat Loaf was born Marvin Lee Aday in 1947 in Dallas. He then changed his first name to Michael. His entertainment career began when he moved to Los Angeles in 1967, where he started a band called Meat Loaf Soul. He landed a role in the musical “Hair,” which finally hit Broadway in 1973. Meat Loaf was then cast in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” playing Eddie and Dr. Everett Scott, whom he picked up in the movie version of the Show. In 1977, he released his album “Bat Out of Hell” with huge success. He married Leslie G. Edmonds in 1978 and divorced in 2001. In 2007 he married Deborah Gillespie. Meat Loaf had spoken publicly about health issues that affected his career. During a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, the singer said he was unsure about doing another album or touring again because of his health issues. The story continues The rock star was known to have asthma. In 2016, he collapsed on stage during a concert in Edmonton, Alberta. The incident was filmed by a fan in the audience. And in 2011, Meat Loaf collapsed during a concert in Pittsburgh. He was treated on stage by doctors and got up to finish the show. Tributes have been paid to the rock star from the entertainment world. Singer Cher shared her memories of performing alongside Meat Loaf. “We had so much fun with meatloaf when we did ‘Dead Ringer’,” Cher tweeted. “I’m so sorry for his family, friends and fans. Am I imagining that or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day.” British writer and animator Stephen Fry paid tribute to Meat Loaf in a series of tweets describing him as “creepy and cuddly”. Read the original article at Initiated

