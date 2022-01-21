Hollywood pays tribute to Rocker Meat Loaf, dead at 74





One of the most unorthodox and impressive rock singers of all time, Meat Loaf is best known for his 1997 album “Bat Out of Hell” and its 1993 follow-up “Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hello”. Hollywood was stunned Thursday night at the tragic news of the death of Meat Loaf, one of rock and roll’s greatest voices. He was 74 years old. The news came via a statement posted to the singer’s official Facebook page overnight early Friday morning, letting his fans know he was with his family before he passed away on Thursday night.

See the story “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” said the declaration read. “Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him for the past 24 hours.” No cause of death has been released, but TMZ reports that the singer was “seriously ill with Covid”. He was due to attend a business dinner earlier in the week for the show he was developing based on “I’d Do Anything for Love”, but had to cancel. The statement went on to tout some of his impressive accomplishments, such as the monumental success of his 1977 album ‘Bat Out of Hell,’ which is still one of the top 10 best-selling albums of all time.” Its 1993 sequel, “Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell,” would earn the singer his first number-one hit, “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” as well as a Grammy. In total, he has sold over 100 million records and appeared in over 65 films.

See the story “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all the love and support we are going through this time of grief at losing such an inspiring artist and a beautiful man,” the statement continued. “We appreciate your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From her heart to your souls, never stop rocking!” Even when news broke in the wee hours of the morning, several rocker friends and celebrity admirers of Meat Loaf began paying tribute to his legacy and career. Adam Lambert called him “a soft-hearted rock star forever and ever”, pointing out that he was also “kind”. Cher shared her condolences with friends and family and recalled how “fun” it was performing and recording their 1981 duet “Dead Ringer for Love.” Boy George offered a hilarious random souvenir with the singer, tweeting that Meat Loaf “once upset me at a Chinese restaurant”. Piers Morgan described him as “wonderfully talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious” in his tribute. This post will be updated with more tributes as they arrive. We had so much fun with meatloaf when we made Dead Ringer. Am very sorry for his family, friends and fans. Am I imagining it, or do amazing people in the arts die every other day – To look for) January 21, 2022

@Dear A soft-hearted rock star forever and ever. You were so nice. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you sing gigs in the afterlife. Rest in peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf pic.twitter.com/9twdJcOeP1 – ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 21, 2022

@AdamLambert RIP meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese restaurant in St Johns Wood. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 21, 2022

@BoyGeorge he had the quality of being both creepy and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022

@stephenfry RIP meatloaf, 74.

One of rock music’s all-time greats whose iconic landmark album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the best-selling records in history.

A wonderfully talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Bad news. pic.twitter.com/J0UNQgGahn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2022

@piersmorgan

