Las Vegas-based COVID testing company OnSiteAble selected as preferred supplier to US Ski and Snowboard Team





A division of ProAm Sports Medicine, OnSiteAble provided daily testing services to over 600 athletes and staff at the 2022 Toyota Grand Prix United States at Mammoth Mountain LAS VEGAS, January 20, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Available on site, a division of the Las Vegas-based medical provider ProAm sports medicine (formerly Athlete Advantage Medical), has expanded its customer base and is now a preferred supplier to the US Ski and Snowboard Team. This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005121/en/ OnSiteAble has tested over 600 U.S. Ski Team athletes and staff at 2022 Toyota United States Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain Olympic snowboarding and freeskiing qualifying event daily from January 6-9, 2022. With four testing centers on site, OnSiteAble used the Thermo Fisher Scientific Accula SARS-CoV-2 device to run RT-PCR tests of reference and provide results in 30 minutes, eliminating the need for quarantine periods while waiting for lab results. Established in November 2021, OnSiteAble was created to meet the growing demand for enterprise-level COVID-19 testing and nationwide vaccine verification services for sporting and entertainment events, workplaces corporate, educational institutions, trade shows and conventions. OnSiteAble provides security and medical solutions for businesses and individuals to safely enter work, school and events while meeting government and employer mandates. With experience gained throughout the pandemic which includes testing for a variety of industries, event promoters and notable organizations such as the UFC, Showtime, Caesars Entertainment, Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Professional Bull Riders (PBR), Miss Universe, Golden Entertainment, Hewlett-Packard and more, OnSiteAble helps navigate the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19 protocols and policies. OnSiteAble is CLIA-certified and contracted with high-complexity labs and medical resources across the United States to provide both onsite and pre-travel, at-home COVID-19 testing solutions. Additionally, OnSiteAble is licensed to administer vaccines in the State of Nevada. The company’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination methods meet all FDA EUA standards and are customized to each customer’s needs, budget, location and preferred test type RT-PCR or antigen rapid and/or vaccine administered. OnSiteAble medical staff perform all testing under proper licensing, insurance and medical direction and managed by a proprietary technology platform. This state-of-the-art software solution allows customers to efficiently manage and verify employer-mandated testing and vaccine requirements with real-time results while providing access to secure locations. The story continues For pre-travel home testing, OnSiteAble ships rapid RT-PCR test kits to lab or antigen overnight, schedules and performs testing via ZOOM, provides return-to-lab shipment and results report entire process completed in as little as 48 hours. For businesses and organizations interested in implementing COVID-19 testing protocols, please email [email protected] or call (800) 674-9515. About ProAm Sports Medicine ProAm Sports Medicine, also known as Athlete Advantage Medical, is one of the fastest growing sports medicine practices in the country, treating patients ranging from world heavyweight champion Miss Universe to female tennis players. recreational. In the fight against COVID, ProAm has partnered with Thermo Fisher and contracted labs nationwide to provide comprehensive COVID-19 testing resources, ensuring environments for work, sport, safe education and entertainment. The practice, whose motto is “Championship Medical Treatment for ALL”, offers athletes of all levels high-end medical treatment and services from an exclusive network of medical providers and dedicated resources, both locally and national. ProAm also provides pre-fight medicals for all major fight promotions including UFC, Bellator, PFL, Top Rank, PBC and Golden Boy, as well as many local and regional promotions across the United States. For more information, visit www.proammedical.com, email [email protected] or call (800) 674-9515. Follow online at @proammedicallv on Facebook or @proammedical on Instagram. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005121/en/ contacts Gina Yager and Mallory Zito

