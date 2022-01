Nerdy Girl And Playboy Stories In Bollywood Movies

Nerdy girls in Bollywood movies can all be put in the same clusterwearing shows (which come off for party scenes), devoid of any personal style and always avoiding love because#padhai. Add in the trope of opposites attract and these films will inevitably have af**kboi as the other lead who woos the girl with his mediocre confidence and low IQ. The nerdy girl and playboy romance For the following films, the underlying stereotype is the same. As a person whos worn specs for 18 years, watching the main lead throw hers off for a dance performance really does not sit well with me. As for the guy, why fall in love with someone who is so characteristically different? Can we normalize the idea that except for magnets, opposites really do not attract the way we’ve been conditioned? 1.Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as iconic as DDLJ is for all Bollywood-loving folks, the bottom line is that Kajols Simran was a nerd who liked her books and quiet time. Shahrukhs Raj was the flamboyant flirt who couldnt care less about Simrans feelings at least in the first half.

Credit: Yash Raj Films 2. Kal Ho Naa Ho Naina (aptly named) is an MBA student whos taught a valuable lesson about smiling by her super inquisitive neighbour. Additionally, only when she loses her specs and starts dancing around New York singing Kuch toh hua hai does her best friend Rohit actually begin to see her as a human being. To the point that both men fall in love with Naina after she becomes carefree.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Naina was always a studious girl who wanted to become a doctor. She follows her dream, becomes one but irresistibly continues to fawn over Bunny. Sure, he managed to study abroad and build a career but his playboy nature has been a persistent plot point throughout. Yet, when we return to Nainas story eight years later, shes lost her specs in a ploy to appear cooler. Of course, Bunny cannot control himself at this point and falls in love with her.

4.Fukrey Hunnys girlfriend Priya is the typical suburban Delhi girl with big dreams. Why she falls for Hunny who’s basically struggling to even get into college is a big question. Additionally, he’s always hovering around his house to catch a glimpse of his which only translates to stalker status.

Credit: Excel Entertainment 5. Bachna Ae Haseeno This film is the embodiment of nerdy girl and f**kboi relationships. Raj is the typical playerghosting women after making lofty promises. Until he meets Gayatri who actually gives two shits about his career. Shes taking MBA classes and drives taxis to make ends meet. Yet, despite being the independent woman that she is, falls for Raj, whos shown to have no feasible income source or life, if you ask me.

