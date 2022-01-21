Entertainment
Don’t Look Up: Where the Apocalypse Turns into Entertainment
Despite its title, the movie Dont Look Up released on Netflix on December 24 urges people to look up at the sky. The star-studded cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Timothee Chalamet, is the main reason for the excitement created by the production. Seated in the director’s chair was Adam McKay, who has produced significant works in dark comedy. The film, which garnered great interest upon its release, became the second most-watched Netflix film to date, surpassing the 2018 Bird Box.
The story of the film begins after the doctorate in astronomy from Michigan State University. student Kate Dibiasky, played by Lawrence, discovers a new comet and reports it to her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy. However, the excitement brought by this great discovery does not last long as the two scientists are confronted with a terrible truth. In six months, this Everest-sized comet will crash into the earth. There is only one thing to do to prevent this catastrophe which will destroy the world: inform the American president Janie Orlean. But will the two astronomers be able to fit into the president’s busy schedule?
Right after this moment, viewers can expect to see classic Hollywood scenes in which an American hero will sacrifice himself to save all the peoples of the world. They might want to see quick action taken at the White House, a wave of rushing, phone rings, urgent meetings of the US president with allied nations, and a common decision for the future of the planet. However, Don’t Look Up does not meet any of these expectations. On the contrary, the US President, played by Streep, tells the two scientists that they will sit back and assess as she does not want such news to overshadow the congressional elections that are due to take place in the near future.
The hero leaves the stage on the left
Although the theme of the film seems quite fatal and calamitous, if you’re serious about it, you’ll be disappointed. The fight started by the duo to save the world is presented with a mixture of black humor and reality.
As the two leading astronomers cannot get the support they want from the president, they turn to the media where they think they can make their voices heard. However, things don’t go as planned there either. The comet does not receive media attention because it is not entertaining enough for viewers.
The film shows us today’s reality: where there is no pleasure, there is no interest! Astronomers are also becoming the subject of ridicule on social media and memes about them are spreading across all platforms, casting a shadow over the accuracy of the comet calamity in the minds of viewers. At this point, the duo’s adventure turns into a show where they try to tell people that the world is coming to an end and that action is urgently needed. However, this is not taken seriously and turns into a tragicomic apocalypse spectacle.
Can a disaster be a spectacle?
I think one of the social criticisms highlighted in the film is about society’s desire to turn everything into a spectacle. When theorist Guy Debord first wrote his book The Society of the Spectacle in the 1970s, I wonder if he understood how this would apply in today’s world.
The film is almost decorated as a “heroic” spectacle of actions to save the world. We see it best in the scene where the US President tells the world about his plan to prevent the crash. The recovery plan is presented to the public in the form of a party. The scene shows a mixture of heroism and sacrifice, accompanied by an effective and encouraging speech, music and fireworks that put the announcement in the spotlight because the Head of State has need such heroism for his own political career.
Large demonstrations take place throughout the film to convince society of the existence of such a danger. Mindy and Dibiasky try to explain the seriousness of the problem with large gatherings, fireworks, stage performances and events featuring popular singers, without emphasizing logic. Rather than the content of the topic, the way it is presented to people also increases its impact on society. The more it is shared on social media, the more believable the issue becomes. All sorts of hashtags and challenges on the subject have made up the social media agenda. But it’s not serious, it’s fun. The serious conversations of scientists are either ignored or ridiculed. Watching these scenes, the word “post-truth,” chosen as the Oxford Dictionary’s Word of the Year in 2016, came to mind in neon letters.
funny lies
In fact, we see the concept of post-truth for the first time in 1992 in Steve Tesich’s article published in The Nation. Then Ralph Keyes published his book “Post-Truth Era” in 2004, and the concept was chosen as the word of the year 12 years later. To put it precisely, post-truth means “circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in forming public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.” Sound familiar? Yes, that’s exactly what we see in Don’t Look Up. The fact that the comet hits our planet, which is an objective fact, is less convincing than the speech of a charismatic president. Or, if we’re interested in a post on the subject on social media, we think that’s fair. Who is the scientist? Throughout the film, we observe how existing truth becomes invisible. I can say that the concept of the film builds a satirical critique of post-truth, which defines the world today.
Is it worth watching?
The film lasts 148 minutes. Although it is a bit long, it attracts attention thanks to its tempo. Sometimes the excessive social criticism is noticeable but it is pleasant because it makes us consider the reality of the world. Some details, in particular, look very familiar. For example, the CEO of a technology company has sole say over the future of the world. At the same time, the reactions of societies in times of pandemic and climate crisis issues over the past two years are very similar to those in the film. In fact, our experiences over the past few years resemble this movie. (The movie is just a little more absurd). We incorporate important issues about our planet into hashtags, both in movies and in real life.
Dont Look Up is a movie you will enjoy watching, but be aware of the social criticism it gets.
