Parineeti Chopra thinks Bollywood superstars ‘will never change’: ‘They gave 25-30 years of hard work’





Over the past few years, much has been said about the changes in the “star system” in Bollywood. The phase of hero worship is long gone and audiences now view actors as performers. There is also no apprehension in skipping mediums like today, every big face is in movies, OTT and even TV. After more than a decade of film debuts, Parineeti Chopra is now set to become a reality TV judge with Hunarbaaz. Discussing the changing fashion in the industry, the actor said “the definition might change, but superstars never will.”

“The definition of stars has changed a bit in recent years. However, the superstars of our country will never change. They put 25-30 years of hard work into their careers. And nothing and no one can take it away. Today, I have the impression that the loyalty of the public is shared between everyone. They also care a lot about the content and don’t just focus on who the actor is,” she said in a chat with indianexpress.com. Ask her if she would have wanted to be an actress back when they were receiving abundant love from fans, and she is quick to deny it. “I am very happy where I am. I think it’s great because we ride on meritocracy. You are rewarded for your good work. It’s the language I understand. I was an A student and had to fight with the smartest people in the world to get grades, grades and scholarships. Meritocracy is what I’m most comfortable with and I’m really happy to be an actor right now,” Parineeti said with a smile. Speaking of the upcoming year as a professional, the actress is excited about her two big projects and her television debut in Hunarbaaz. She shared, “Last year I had some amazing releases and got critical acclaim as well as public love. I have now Unchai and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. I also started touring with Hunarbaaz last year and traveled a lot. The year has been exactly as I would have liked. I hope that 2022 will also be like this. Calling herself a “nervous freak” on the Hunarbaaz, the actor said it was nerve-wracking for her to even sit on the talent-based show as a judge. “I feel like I’m doing my debut again. However, having Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty there made the process easier. I’m learning so much from them,” she told indianexpress.com. Saluting the show’s contestants, Parineeti said that some talents and stories remained with her. She added that there are people who don’t have enough to eat in a day but work with passion at their job. “And when they are on stage, they behave like professionals. You’ll get to see acts like never before on the show. It’s crazy. I’m just blown away,” she added. Finally, she also discussed shooting in the midst of a pandemic. “It’s dangerous on any set if you don’t follow the protocols. I think it’s up to the crew and the production to take care of it. Yes, things can still go wrong, but we are working for safety to the best of our abilities. »

