Vroom Super Bowl ad gives online car buying the Hollywood treatment

E-commerce platform Vroom has just unveiled its second Super Bowl ad, titled Flake the Musical. The 30 second spot laments the stress that can often accompany the process of selling cars while simultaneously presenting Vroom as a convenient and easy alternative to peer-to-peer networks such as Craigslist.

The ad was a massive production: it was shot in downtown Los Angeles over a three-month period, with 47 actors going through 56 hours of rehearsal. It was filmed in the style of a musical under the supervision of La La Land choreographer Mandy Moore. The musical component of the ad tells the story of a woman who learns that she will finally be able to sell her car (ten times the charm!), but whose morale is crushed when the buyer withdraws (an experience many of us have had when trying to sell anything on Facebook or Craigslist).

The next shot is of the same woman standing in front of a Vroom truck, loading her car onto her bed. The last line: They really succeeded. With this, Vroom has positioned itself as a reliable alternative to the inveterate flakiness one encounters when trying to sell valuables through a site like Craigslist.

Grabbing consumers’ attention amid the noise of the Super Bowl is always a challenge. That’s why Vroom decided to go big with their song and dance number. Musicals are about telling stories, Moore said in a statement. What’s really interesting about this spot is that you have to tell the story in 24 seconds.

This is the second Vrooms commercial to air during the Super Bowl. Last year, the company made his great beginnings with a satirical take on the hostage experience one sometimes gets when trying to buy a car from a dealership, under the close watch of a salesman. Here, too, Vroom presented itself as a breath of fresh air in an outdated and often uncomfortable automotive retail industry.

Since then, the company says, supply chain issues, microchip shortages and inflation have created a seller’s market in the auto industry. This year, the ad therefore encourages consumers to sell their cars to Vroom by answering a few questions and getting an instant appraisal value.

Vroom worked with Anomaly, its lead agency, for the production of the ad, while Ocean Media oversaw media buying.

