Yard Act can’t help but recall The Fall with their debut album The Overload





Stories of disillusionment and failure in the North of England and the Midlands were once the specialty of kitchen sink dramas, not pop music. As Merseybeat reinvented Liverpool as a colorful center of youth culture, A taste of honey and Saturday evening and Sunday morning throw the industrial heart of the region under a dark black and white sheet. Not before the Buzzcocks Another music in another kitchen in 1978, a kitchen sink register established itself in British rock. Rather than social realism, this strain of Nordic disaffection was shaped by a dry wit and clever lyricism. Indie music was its natural homeland, a milieu of seedy venues, limited ambitions and weekly music newspapers whose poor print quality earned them the nickname “inkies”. The style was perfected in the 1980s by another Manchester band, The Smiths, as a Thatcherite scythe was taken to union and organized manufacturing industries. It continued into the 1990s and 2000s through Sheffield’s Pulp and Arctic Monkeys – and now reaches today in the form of newcomer Leeds Yard Act. Their beginnings Overload opens with a steely hawser of a bass line, a jarring guitar riff and the sardonic voice of lead singer James Smith dragging out “Yeah, yeah yeah,” as if inspecting the plan for a political revival of Northern Powerhouse. The intro is irresistibly reminiscent of The Fall, the giants of Salford antipathy, whose songs dug up the dirtiest kitchen sink and redeemed it with brilliantly caustic surrealism. They are the imperial unit by which Yard Act has chosen to measure itself. Smith’s semi-spoken lyrics are spoken in a dry Yorkshire accent, a Pennine cross descendant of his namesake, Mark E Smith of The Fall. Bassist Ryan Needham, drummer Jay Russell and guitarist Sam Shjipstone provide gritty and irritating accompaniment to the singer’s tales of provincialism. Creaking guitar parts unfold over a repetitive post-punk/funk groove. Sudden bursts of energy arise like flushed cheeks, a sign of an underlying purpose. The title track is based on excerpts of conversations overheard in a pub, arranged in nonsense verse. This culminates in Smith delivering a funny monologue in character of an overbearing regular promising to get a gig for a local indie band. In “The Incident”, he takes on the role of a gleefully unethical corporate boss, the modern equivalent of a heartless factory owner. “Rich” is a tongue-in-cheek satire on the psychology of wealth. In this representation of a society of bad winners and bad losers, comedy is both a weapon and a refuge. “The last bastion of hope left to this once great nation is humor,” Smith announces in “Dead Horse.” “Tall Poppies” is the story of a crack small-town lothario and footballer who never leaves for the big city, but sinks into a life of comfortable mediocrity, a sink drama of suburban kitchen. “He wasn’t perfect but he was one of us,” Smith says, betraying a hint of warmth under the mockery. Another uplift comes in the closing track “100% Endurance,” in which the singer has an epiphany about the value of life while in the throes of a wild hangover. “Death is coming for all of us, but not today,” he concludes, finding consolation in despair. The beleaguered tone of optimism seems forced into the song, but the album as a whole deserves it. Overload proudly bears the weight of its superbly discouraged musical tradition. ★★★★☆ ‘Overload‘ is published by Zen FC/Island

