Britney Spears’ legal battle with her father continues





The singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, faced off in court on Wednesday with attorney Alex Weingarten, who now represents the pop star’s father, Jamie Spears. Judge Brenda Penny has ruled against a request by the elder Spears asking Britney Spears to set aside money from her $60million estate in a reserve to potentially cover legal fees, which would include those of his father. CNN attended the hearing where Rosengart and Weingarten argued over whether the Grammy winner should be liable for the latest round of legal fees incurred throughout her conservatorship. The singer’s father was his daughter’s financial custodian and oversaw her medical decisions for more than a decade before being suspended at the end of last year. Court documents filed by Rosengart ahead of the hearing and obtained by CNN say the pop star’s father allegedly paid himself $6 million from his daughter’s estate during the conservatorship, and that the estate paid “dozens of law firms different lawyers” according to Jamie Spears. petitions throughout the conservatorship, totaling over $30 million. The documents also allege the elder Spears tried to use his daughter’s fame and resources in a plan to launch a Cooking Channel TV show in 2015 called “Cookin’ Cruzin’ and Chaos with Jamie Spears.” CNN has reached out to Weingarten to clarify if he has officially hosted the show yet. During the hearing, Weingarten asked the judge to unseal the singer’s medical records, arguing that “the public has a right to know” the full picture. In an interview with Variety after the hearing, Rosengart called the request “outrageous”. Lawyers have also argued over whether Jamie Spears illegally placed recording devices in her daughter’s home during her conservatorship. Weingarten disputed this claim, stating that the allegation was “false or taken out of context”. Rosengart fired back and called Weingarten’s statements “lies”. CNN has reached out to both legal teams for further comment. There are two upcoming hearings in the dispute scheduled for March 16 and July 27.

