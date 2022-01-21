When Sushant Singh Rajput confessed his fear of being ‘kicked out of Bollywood’ if no one watches his movies, he revealed he has no godfather





Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the biggest and hardest working celebrities the Bollywood industry has ever seen and that is simply undeniable. The actor broke into B-town thanks to his debut film Kai Po Che. Today is Sushant’s birthday, the late actor is 36 years old. Did you know that the actor, who was known for his optimistic views and cheerful demeanor, once opened up about his fear of being kicked out of the Bollywood industry? It will soon be two years since the actor committed suicide. Thanks to his hardworking nature, he managed to rise out of his career in the television industry and make a name for himself among other top celebrities in the Bollywood industry. Apart from his professional life, Sushant Singh Rajput was very active on his social media and was known to interact with his fans. However, once, when his film Sonchiriya was not doing very well, the actor got discouraged. At the time, a fan left a comment on the actor’s post, which read, “Ohh…no you die, this movie na…I’m not gonna watch it…” Sushant being a lover, explained to his fan how important it was for her to watch his movie, for him to continue his career in Bollywood. The actor’s response reads: “Arre but if you don’t watch it they will kick me out of Bollywood. I don’t have a godfather, I made godfathers. At least watch it if you wish survive Bollywood Lots of love and respect. Truly a pearl he was! Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020 was found dead hanging from the ceiling fan of his home in Bandra, Mumbai. At the time, many speculations and rumors about the death of the actor made the rounds of the internet. While many believed that the reason for Sushant’s death was depression, many believed he was forced to commit suicide and balms the existing nepotism in Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput acted in more than 22 films during his time in Bollywood. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, PK, Shuddh Desi Romance, are some hits from the actor’s career. The actor’s last appearance was in the movie, Dil Bechara. The film was directed by Mukesh Chhabra and released on July 24, 2020. Happy Birthday Sushant, we all really miss you! For more incredible stories, follow Koimoi Must read: Malaika Aroras bedroom sized shoe closet is straight out of a fairy tale, take a look! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube

