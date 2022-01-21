Hollywood celebrities who made a lot of money after jumping on





Ever since NFTs have become more mainstream, Hollywood celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon and are reaping serious rewards. They’ve tokenized everything from music to artwork using NFTs. Digital certificates (NFTs) have come a long way since NFTs were first sold in 2014. And in 2021, after its popularity exploded, everyone from rappers to models to actors are selling NFTs. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are digital valuables that have been confirmed using blockchain technology. Here are some of the biggest names who have joined the hype and profited from it too. Shawn Mendes Canadian singer Shawn Mendes has teamed up with avatar tech company Genies to launch an NFT based on his latest album, “Wonder” on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace. The musician showcased digital wearables including a guitar, vest, signed t-shirt, and more. Currently, the overall sales volume is close to 10 million dollars Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan of “Mean Girls” in September 2021 posted “fursona,” an NFT of her furry pal. Lohan previously released a new NFT of her song “Lullaby,” which sold for $85,484.09. According to recent developments, Lohan will join a number of other celebrities in selling experiential NFTs. Eminem In April 2021, Eminem launched his first set of NFTs on Nifty Gateway. The total amount raised was $1.8 million. Digital figurines, characters from Eminem’s videos and original instrumental tracks, as well as rare physical goods were among the exhibits. Paris Hilton Paris Hilton launched her own NFTs in collaboration with designer Blake Kathryn. “Hummingbird in my metaverse” and “Legend of love” both had 11 editions available for purchase, while the NFT “Iconic Crypto Queen” only had one edition available, which sold for over ‘a million. Emily Ratajkowski “Buying Myself Back: A Model for Redistribution” is the title of this famous model’s NFT. Ratajkowski took control of her own image after artist Richard Prince put the model’s image on canvas, which she bought from Prince for $81,000. She then had her picture taken in front of the canvas, which is the digital image file and was sold for $140,000 as an NFT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/art-entertainment/hollywood-celebrities-who-made-big-money-after-hopping-on-the-nft-bandwagon-news-44798 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos