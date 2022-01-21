



Congratulations are in order! Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Hocking, are expecting their first child together. Combs, 31, revealed the happy news when he shared some pics of him and Hocking, 29, looking at their baby’s ultrasound on Instagram. “Let’s all go!” On Wednesday, Combs captioned the photos which also showed Hocking’s baby bump. “Lil man Combs is coming this spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this girl. Gonna be one hell of a ride @nicolejcombs.” Luke Combs (R) and Nicole Hocking are expecting their first child together. In this photo, they walk the red carpet at the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards. John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA Hocking, who also shared the same photos on his Instagram account, wrote, “This may be the best year Baby BOY Combs is coming Spring 2022!! We are so excited and grateful.” Combs and Hocking met in 2016 and started dating the same year. The couple got engaged in 2018 before officially wed at their beautiful South Florida home in August 2020. Despite the threat of a hurricane, the couple had a beautiful, intimate ceremony and will be celebrating the New Year with friends and family, a spokesperson for Combs TODAY said in a statement at the time. After getting hitched, Combs shared some photos from his special day with Hocking on Twitter. “Yesterday was the best day of my life. I married my best friend. I love you @nicohocking,” the “Doin’ This” singer wrote. “That’s forever.” Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking attend the 54th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA Combs is so enamored with Hocking that he’s written a number of songs about it over the course of his career, such as 2017’s “Beautiful Crazy.”The artist and the athletepodcast, Combs said that the romantic melody has always was his favorite song all time. “I want to say [it] won song of the year [at the 2019 CMAAwards], which was probably number one [goal] on my to-do list,” he said. I wrote this song about my wife before we even dated [and it ended up being] the first dance of our marriage, he said. There’s no way any other song tops this when it comes to sentimental value to me. Related:

