Entertainment
Bollywood’s Akhtars Carry On Khairabadi Family Legacy
Ghaus Siwani
Poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar needs no introduction. His children Farhan Akhtar and his daughter Zoya Akhtar, and his second wife Shabana Azmi are equally famous film personalities, as is his ex-wife and mother of his children Honey Irani. However, few people today know of an ever-richer contribution to India’s literature and art by his ancestors.
Akhtar’s family played an important role in the Indian War of Independence. Looking at the family tree of today’s famous Akhtars, one comes across many legendary figures in the field of literature. Javed Akhtar’s father, Jan Nisar Akhtar, was a great poet, songwriter and director-producer. His first wife Safia Akhtar was a good writer while Javed’s uncle Majaz Lucknowi is one of the pillars of modern Urdu literature.
khandan
The origins of the family can be traced back to Maulana Fazal Imam Khairabadi who held important positions in Delhi and was among the best writers of his time. His son Maulana Fazl Haq Khairabadi was the Chief Justice of Lucknow. He then moved to Delhi and joined the ranks of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar.
Javed Aktar with his children Farhan and Zoya Akhtar
He played a key role in the First War of Independence in 1857 by compiling the fatwa of jihad against the British. He visited various districts of Uttar Pradesh and motivated people and institutions to stage a revolt against British rule.
As a result, he was prosecuted and sentenced to life imprisonment. With great effort, his son Maulana Abdul Haq managed to get him released. However, it was too late. By the time he was released he was deceased. When his son reaches Kalapani (Andaman) to take him home, he saw people carrying his father’s coffin to the cemetery.
Maulana Fazle Haq Khairabadi was one of the great scholars of that time. He was also a philosopher, poet and writer. He wrote Al-Thawrat-ul-Hindiya and Qasaid-e-Fitna-ul-Hind in the Andamans.
Interestingly, Maulana Fazl Haq Khairabadi was a close friend of famous Urdu-Persian poet Mirza Ghalib and he compiled Diwan-e-Ghalib. Maulana had ideological differences with Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, founder of Aligarh Muslim University. He was knowledgeable and popular and believed in spirituality and Chishtia dynasty. He had pledged allegiance to Shah Dhoman Dehlavi.
Bhag Milkha Bhag actor Farhan Akhtar
Maulana Fazal Haq Khairabadi’s grandson Muztar Khairabadi was the grandfather of Javed Akhtar. He was born in Khairabad in 1865 and lived in Khairabad, Tonk, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal and Rampur. He received the titles of Etebar-le-Mulk and Iftikhar-ul-Shu’ara. He died in 1927 in Gwalior and is buried there.
He was the father of Jan Nisar Akhtar. He wrote several books; published a literary journal titled Karisma Dilbar. Some of his famous books are Nazar-e-Khuda (poetry collection based on Hamdood-e-Apar), Milad-e-Mustafa (A collection of Naats) Behar Tawil.
Although Jan Nisar Akhtar, born in 1914, wrote lyrics for Bollywood films, he was part of the progressive writers movement. AMU graduate Jan Nisar Akhtar over his four-decade career has worked with music legends like C. Ram Chandra, OP Nayyar, Datta Naik and Khayyam. He wrote 151 songs for films. ۔
His most popular songs were for movies like AR Kardar Yasmine (1955), Guru Dutt ID (1956) Aankoh hi aankhon meing ishara…, First parbat (1974) Yeh dil aur unki nigahon ke saaye..and young people (1979). His last song, Aey dile naadan, is from Kamal Amrohi’s film Razia Sultan (1983).
His famous poems include Nazre Butaan, SalAsil, Jawadan, Pachle Pahar, Ghar Aangan, and Khake Dil. The latter is a collection of poems for which he received the Sahitya Academy Award in 1976. The only film he produced was a Bollywood classic – Begum Bahu (1967) with Meena Kumari.
Safia Akhtar was the wife of Jan Nisar Akhtar and the sister of Majaz Lucknowi. She belonged to Radoli in UP’s, Bara Banki district. She died young. His letters to Jan Nissar Akhtar were compiled and published as books Harf Ashna and Zir-e-Lab and these reflect his powerful writing. In Zir-e-Lab, the number of letters is 222. These letters were written between December 22, 1949 and December 29, 1952.
Jan Nisaar Akhtar with Mohammad Rafi
Their son Javed Akhtar, born on January 17, 1945, won five national awards for his work in Hindi cinema. He is also a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan and remained an appointed member of the Rajya Sabha. Many of his generation still identify him as the Javed Akhtar of the Saleem-Javed team who gave the most scintillating scripts to the angry younger generation who saw the rise of Amitabh Bacchan as an alter ego of this generation. Superstar Salman Khan’s father, Salim Javed, was the other member of the duo. The two fell out for unknown reasons.
Javed Akhtar’s most memorable movies are Deewar, Sholay, Don, Majboor, Trishul, Kalia, Dostana, Shakti, Kranti, Kala Pathar, Mr India, etc He has been praised for his work as a songwriter. His songs for movies like Frontier, Refugee, Lagan, 1942 A Love Story, Beta, Arjun, etc. have become chartbusters. Javed Akhtar received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2013 for his Urdu poetry collection Wash.
His other collection of poems Turkash is also very popular. In 2019, he received an honorary doctorate from Hamdard University. He often speaks on political and social issues and has also campaigned for the Communist Party of India (CPI).
Ravine Boy Director Zoya Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar, born in January 1974, is a versatile film talent who has successfully demonstrated his acting, screenwriting and even singing prowess. He is also a successful director, film producer and TV show host. It is no exaggeration to say that he grew up under the influence of the Hindi film industry. He began his career as an assistant director in Lamhe (1991) and Himalaya Putra (1997). Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai, an iconic film that reflected the thinking of a generation. The film also won a national award. Lakshya (2004) was her second film. He also directed Don (2006). He made his acting debut in rock on (2008) for which he won his second national award. Farhan Akhtar’s most glorious moment came with his role as Milkha Singh in Rakesh’s 2013 film Om Prakash Mehra Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in Film.
Read also : The Azmis dominate the Indian film, theater and literary scene
His sister Zoya Akhtar, born October 14, 1972, is a director and screenwriter. She is the recipient of six Filmfare Awards. His famous films are Luck by Chance (2009), Zindagi na milegi dobara (2011), and Bombay Talkies (2013). He co-wrote Talash (2012) with Reema Kagti. She also directed Dil Dhadakne To do (2015) and Ravine Boy (2019).
