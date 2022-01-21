15 Bollywood kissing scenes ranked from worst to best

Gehraiyaan is due out February 11 on Amazon Prime Video and its trailer, released yesterday, has become the talk of the town. Presented as domestic black, Gehraiyaan seems meant to start conversations about infidelity, love, and what loyalty means. However, Gehraiyaan also makes news for the many kisses shared between the main actors including Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Gehraiyaan is the latest in a series of films and shows that demonstrate just how far Bollywood has come with its discomfort with lip locking. Over the years, many movies have experimented with different ways to creatively use the kiss as anything from a sensationalized punching bag to a pivotal plot point. Much of it left viewers cringing, but as Gehraiyaan shows, the Bollywood kissing scene has evolved into something more realistic, and that’s saying something.

Gehraiyaan in Ramleela: 15 Bollywood kiss scenes ranked from worst to best

15. John Abraham and Kangana Ranaut in Shooting in Wadala

In this gangster drama, Abraham can be seen literally biting and vigorously ripping off Ranauts lips. Ranaut, naturally, looks annoyed and really wants out. Maybe the role demanded it, but either way, it was an unbearable scene. Fortunately, Gehraiyaan is about to break that mould.

14. Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi in Hate story 4

A franchise that should never have existed. The first part of this franchise was a success in part because of the Censor Board’s rare relaxations for sex scenes that made no sense. Unfortunately, the torture continued in all the following films and reached its climax in the last episode. The kiss plays to the Badnaamiyan song in front of a rather garish mirror and Rautela goes from anger to excitement within minutes.

13. Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez in Murder 2

Another one of those uncomfortable Bollywood kissing scenes. Here, Hashmi, who plays a cop in the film, seems to rush Fernandez towards the end of the awkwardness at its peak. The film did surprisingly well, however. Gehraiyaan can hopefully offer a more nuanced view of complicated relationships.

12. Tapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane in Haseen Dilruba

Although the film was praised for its portrayal of a strong-willed woman with her own dreams, secrets, and hopes, the character of Taapsee Pannus was her steamy best in moments of passionate love. But in some scenes, the kisses also seemed a bit repetitive.

11. Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in doom and Doom 2

The kiss that sent shockwaves across the country. Arguably hotter than the kissing scenes saw it in Gehraiyaan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went on the record to express her discomfort with kissing. We would agree, it showed a little.

10. Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari in Ajeeb Daastans in Geeli Puchi

Undoubtedly the best film in the Netflix anthology dealing with different aspects of love, this short film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, boldly explored the intersection of caste and queerness. Said kiss, barely a kiss, formed a crucial plot point in the short.

9. Kirti Kulhari and Shefali Shah, Human

The series, where Kulhari and Shah play the roles of two doctors, is set in the murky world of medical malpractice and unethical drug trials and continues to garner accolades for its exploration of these bold themes. In a recent interview, Shah said her character’s kiss with Kulhari — and indeed the role of a stressed, complicated doctor — helped her think beyond gender.

8. Randeep Hooda and Saqib Qureshi, Bombay Talkies (Karan Johars segment)

A powerful short that dealt with both queer guilt and the jagged nature of desire, the kiss here wasn’t necessarily meant to be out of love. Instead, it was a culmination of queer frustration beautifully presented on screen by Randeep Hooda.

7. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rajshri Deshpande, sacred games

A well-written character in every sense of the word, Deshpande played Siddiquis’ wife in the first season, but wasn’t just a lazy appendage and had a crucial role to play in many storylines. The passionate kiss with Siddiquis’ character conveyed the same.

6. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, ramleela

A film that boldly explored how clan rivalries get in the way of love, the now-married couple shared perhaps one of Bollywood’s steamiest kissing scenes.

5. Janhavi Kapoor and Vijay Varma, Ghost Stories (Zoya Akhtars segment)

The short was as much about indifference in love and even blood relations as it was about the ghost at the heart of it. The kiss shared between Kapoor and Varma was both rushed, tense and representative of the larger conflicts in their relationship.

4. Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi, Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein

The Netflix series has been praised for highlighting multiple aspects of modern love in this series ranging from obsession, toxic relationships, patriarchy and even muscle power in Indian politics. The heartfelt kiss shared between the two main characters, which you were always rooting for, was refreshing.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan

The kiss happens on a moving passenger train. And spoiler alert one of the characters that the father spots them, almost faints too. Although comical and sad at the same time, the scene itself was shot with great delicacy and assurance.

2. Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Gehraiyaan

Passing by the trailer, Gehraiyaan is about to usher in a new era of unique and well-made domestic dramas that can shamelessly deal with complex human emotions. In the trailer for Gehraiyaan, the kiss shared between the character of Padukones with Chaturvedis toward the end of the trailer is worth a thousand words.

1. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

In this film that has almost achieved cult status by now, the kiss shared between the two actors was also preceded by a revealing conversation between the two about how life is fleeting and too short to have regrets. So kiss yourself. We would agree.

