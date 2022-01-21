Bat Out Of Hell Singer and Fight Club Actor Meat Loaf Dead at 74





Meat Loaf, the prolific singer behind hit tracks like “Bat Out of Hell” and “I’D Do Anything For Love,” as well as an actor in his own right, has died. The news broke via social media in the early hours of Friday morning. The singer, songwriter and actor was 74 at the time of his death. As of this writing, no cause of death has been given, but since then there has been an update. Reports released this morning noted that Meat Loaf, also known as Marvin Lee Aday, has died following a battle with COVID-19. Through TMZ, the singer’s condition had quickly become critical, as he had originally planned a business dinner earlier in the week. The singer’s manager, Michael Green, also told the outlet that Meat Loaf died on Thursday night, with the news breaking hours later. An official message posted to Meat Loaf’s Facebook page noted that the singer was with his family at the time of his death. According to the announcement: Our hearts are broken to report that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends. His incredible career has spanned 6 decades which has seen him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 films including ‘Fight Club’, ‘Focus’, ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and ‘Wayne’s World”. “Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 best-selling albums of all time. Although he is known on the acting side of the business for his memorable roles in the cast of fight club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Meat Loaf has had a long and prolific acting career. He most recently appeared in the 2017-2018 television series phantom wars, and had parts in episodes of Elementary, Joy, lodge, Tales from the Crypt, Nash Bridges and many others. On the big screen, he’s appeared in a wide variety of movies, from the two aforementioned roles to stuff like spice world, Wayne’s World, and The Salton Sea. And let’s not forget his epic cameo in Tenacious D and Fate’s Choice. the Rocky Horror Image role would be one to cement his name in film history, and it came early in his acting career. In the 1975 film and live Broadway show, the singer played Eddie, who is known for riding his motorcycle during the events of the film. Later, Eddie was going be served for dinner in the…meatloaf. Meatloaf expressed himself to rocky horror‘s time in the pop culture limelight years ago, noting, It became that people came back, and came back again. It’s like you take someone like Carole King… well Carole King came a couple of times and in the end she started dressing like Magenta I think. And Keith Moon, the drummer who died from The Who, would come and he would walk into this thing where if he was in the audience that night, there were nine people in the cast and there would be nine bottles of champagne lined up front of the stage. You would say, ‘Oh, Keith Moon is here.’ Elvis Presley came… So there were a lot of things [that] arrived and you met a lot of people. The film would spawn a long and prolific career on that side of the industry, though Meat Loaf’s musical success was even more impressive. Bat out of hell the album became one of the best-selling albums of all time, reaching over 43 million copies since its release in 1977. It is also ranked on Rolling’s Stone Original List The greatest albums of all time. It’s clear that Meat Loaf has plenty of fans to this day – Tom Cruise even once lip-synced a popular track from the singer during an episode of The show tonight — and the official statement on his page notes those who have been keeping tabs on the singer during his many years in the spotlight. The statement shares the love, but also touches on the privacy of the family during this time. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all the love and support we are going through this time of grieving losing such an inspiring artist and a beautiful man. We appreciate your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls… never stop swinging! Meat Loaf was predeceased by his longtime collaborator Jim Steinman, who died aged 73 in April last year.

