‘Ozark’ Review: Jason Bateman and Laura Linney Kick Off Netflix Drama’s Fourth and Final Season

Like its origins, there’s a bit of “Breaking Bad” DNA that runs through this story of everyday people entering the world of drugs and money laundering, but here it’s become a family affair. . That’s especially true now that the Byrde kids are growing up and have been told what their parents, Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney), have been up to.

Above all, the bifurcated final season (seven episodes are premiering now, with more to come) focuses on the Byrdes’ relationship with Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), the soft-talking drug kingpin but has already shown his cruelty.

Yet even Navarro has to deal with domestic politics and US drug enforcement agencies, which further complicates Marty and Wendy’s lives and adds significantly to the dangerousness of their high-flying act.

Closer to home, the Byrdes are still dealing with problems involving the psychotic and mercurial Darlene (Lisa Emery), whose commitment to her local drug operation risks inflicting the wrath of Navarro and his people, and leaving Marty and Wendy caught in between.