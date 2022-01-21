Northrop receives $30,000 grant from National Endowment for the Arts – The Minnesota Daily





The Arts Project Grants award will support the presentation of the Northrop Dance Series of dance performances and audience engagement activities.

The Northrop Dance Series was among 1,248 projects across the country selected to receive grants from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). NEA recently endorsed Northrop for the $30,000 Grants for Arts Projects award. The grant will support the presentation of a series of dance performances and audience engagement activities. Established as an independent federal agency by Congress in 1965, the NEA provides the funding and support needed to empower Americans to participate in the arts. Since its inception, the NEA has awarded $5.6 billion to support performances, exhibitions and other artistic activities nationwide. A handful of Twin Cities organizations received an NEA award this year alongside Northrop; $25,000 was awarded to the Mixed Blood Theater Company, $55,000 to the Childrens Theater Company, and $20,000 to Minnesota Opera, to name a few. NEA Arts Project Grants will help support the presentation and audience engagement activities of six dance companies and musicians this spring, said Northrop Director Kari Schloner. Audience engagement opportunities will include family programs, school matinees, masterclasses and other activities. Schloner stressed the importance of grants for performing arts organizations as ticket sales revenue continues to be impacted by COVID-19. It could easily be several years before we see the revenue levels earned before the pandemic, Schloner said. While this source of funding remains volatile and unreliable, other sources of financial support such as grants like this one from the NEA are more critical than ever. NEA Acting President Ann Eilers said projects such as the Northrop Dance Series help support the creative economy of communities.

Northrop in Minneapolis is among the nation’s arts organizations that use the arts as a source of strength, a pathway to well-being, and provide access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts, Eilers said. The upcoming dance performance series includes a ballet from Harlem Dance Theater, a new work by Paul Taylor Dance Company by Peter Chu Ragamala Dance Companies Fires of Varanasi: Dance of the Eternal Pilgrim. With this support from NEA, Northrop will continue to enrich our community, bringing world-class dance and music to the Twin Cities and connecting artists and audiences in meaningful experiences, said Schloner. The arts unify, heal and give hope, which is what we all need now.

