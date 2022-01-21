Entertainment
Shocking! Here is the list of previous jobs of Bollywood actors
News
From Ranveer Singh to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, let’s look at the previous careers of Bollywood actors
Jan 21, 2022 7:53 PM
Bombay
Mumbai: There is no doubt that Bollywood actors with their hard work and dedication have left a strong imprint not only on the Indian box office but also on the hearts and minds of the public.
We have seen and heard many stories of struggle from these Bollywood actors, which not only touch hearts but also bring tears to our eyes.
As we know, for many Bollywood celebrities acting was not their first job.
So let us discuss the previous jobs of Bollywood actors.
1. Ranveer Singh
The powerhouse and one of Bollywood’s versatile actors. Ranveer Singh was an editor at a popular agency.
2. Taapsee Pannu
Actress Taapsee Pannu, known for her strong performances in the Bollywood industry, has undoubtedly left her mark. But do you know that the actress started her career as an online application developer.
3. Randeep Hooda
Indeed, we have seen some amazing characters come from the side of the actor and win the hearts of fans. But do you know that actor Randeep Hooda worked as a waiter and car washer to survive.
4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui
A name that needs no introduction and talent house Nawazuddin Siddiqui is indeed one of the most beloved actors we have in the industry. The actor is said to have worked as a chemist in Vadodara for a year.
ALSO READ (Flashback! Let’s remember that Sushant Singh Raj puts five best films for his birthday)
5. Akshay Kumar
We have seen and heard many times that actor Akshay Kumar worked as a waiter and then as a chef when he was in Bangkok. The actor was ready to make martial arts his profession.
6. Amitabh Bachchan
Shahenshah from Bollywood before entering Bollywood had worked in several places. He was rejected from All India Radio because of his voice.
7. Arshad Warsi
An actor known to this day for his comedic timing, Arshad Warsi is undoubtedly one of the most beloved actors. Do you know Arshad Warsi was a door to door salesman earlier. Arshad Warsi has also worked as a background dancer.
8. Boman Irani
Before entering the world of cinema, actor Boman Irani was a room service attendant and waiter in Mumbai. No doubt it is thanks to his hard work and dedication that he is one of the most followed actors in Bollywood.
Here is the list of Bollywood actors with their previous jobs. What is your opinion on that? Let us know in the comments section below.
For more insights into the digital and television world of Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
ALSO READ (Exclusive! Screen Time Doesn’t Matter To Me But This Is The Character Mahima Makwana From His Role In The Antim Movie The Final Truth Is As Set For World Television Premiere)
Sources
2/ https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/shocking-here-list-of-the-previous-jobs-of-bollywood-actors-220121
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022