Prince Andrew’s maids receive training to take care of teddy bears | Entertainment
Prince Andrew’s staff spent an entire day training how to properly care for his teddy bear collection.
The 61-year-old royal ‘absolutely adores’ his collection of 72 soft toys and insisted they be laid out on his bed in a specific order each day, much to the amazement of servants at Buckingham Palace, his former maid Charlotte has revealed Briggs.
She told The Sun newspaper: As soon as I got the job, I was told about the teddies and told how he wanted them.
I even had a training day. Everything had to be perfect. It was so special.
It was so strange. After all, he was an adult who had served in the Falklands.
But he loved teddies and was very clear about how he wanted them arranged.
Charlotte had to ‘fun’ with the toys – the majority of which were dressed as sailors – every day and admitted it was the most ‘weird’ part of her job
At night, the housekeeper had to move the stuffed animals from the bed, each having a pre-assigned place, the smaller ones neatly stacked in an unused fireplace and others placed at the foot of the bed or in other places in the room, with Andrew’s two favorites seated on mahogany thrones at his bedside.
She said: The teddies had to be in a particular order on her four-poster bed, from the biggest in the back, to the smallest in the front.
All 72. Each had to be carefully positioned. They were old-fashioned teddy bears, the Steiffs, and almost all of them wore sailor suits and hats.
It took me half an hour to arrange the weirdest thing to pay.
Then, at bedtime, I had to remove all the teddy bears and arrange them in the room.
They each had a specific place. We had to stack the smaller ones in an unused chimney, again in size order, to make them look pretty.
Her two favorite bears sat on two thrones on either side of the bed. The others sat at the foot of the bed on the floor.
Although Charlotte quit her job in 1997, it is believed the Duke of York is still particularly careful about the placement of his bears, although the collection has been reduced in recent years.
A laminated sheet is given to the maids asking them to place a small teddy bear and pillow in Andrew’s bed, and explains how he sleeps with five stuffed toys, including two hippos and a black panther.
The guide says: when making the bed, place the teddy and the cushion next to the teddy on the left side with the collars.
In a misspelled message in capital letters, it also says: Don’t lose the plush and cushion!
