Actor and comedian Louie Anderson dies at 68





LOS ANGELES (AP) Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as the mother of adult twins on the television series Sneakers, died Friday. He was 68 years old. Anderson died in a Las Vegas hospital of cancer, said Glenn Schwartz, his longtime publicist. Anderson had a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Schwartz previously said. A portly, round-faced Anderson used his girth and a turbulent childhood in Saint Paul, Minnesota as fodder for his early stand-up routines. Later, his life as one of 11 children in a family led by a troubled father and devoted mother became a source of thought and inspiration for Anderson, both in his work on screen and in his bestselling books. In 2016, he won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Christine Baskets, mother of twins played by Zach Galifianakis, in the FX series Baskets. Anderson, who received three consecutive Emmy nominations for the role, credited her mother with elements of the character. He was a familiar face elsewhere on television, including as host of a revival of the Family Feud game show from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and frequent appearances on late-night talk shows. evening. Anderson voiced an animated version of himself as a child in Life With Louie. He created the cartoon series, which first aired in prime time in late 1994 before switching to Saturday mornings for its run from 1995 to 1998. Anderson won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the role. He made guest appearances on several TV series, including Scrubs and Touched by an Angel, and was on the big screen in 1988’s Coming to America and the later Eddie Murphy comedy sequel. Anderson also toured regularly with her stand-up act. Anderson’s early jobs included advising troubled children. He changed course after winning a comedy contest in the Midwest in 1981, where he was scouted by veteran comedian Henny Youngman, who was hosting the contest, according to Schwartz. Anderson worked as a writer for Youngman, then gained stage experience traveling across the United States. His big breakthrough came in 1984 when Johnny Carson, known for featuring up-and-coming comedians on The Tonight Show, brought him in to act. His books included Dear Dad Letters From An Adult Child, “a collection of letters from Anderson to his late father; Good-bye Jumbo Hello Cruel World, a self-help book, and The F Word, How To Survive Your Family . Her book, Hey Mom, published in 2018, was a tribute to the wisdom passed down from her mother and practical advice for coping with life’s challenges. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

