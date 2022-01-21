Entertainment
Hollywood, Comedy World mourns Louie Anderson – Deadline
Refresh for updates… Louie Anderson, the longtime comedian and actor who died of cancer this morning, is today remembered by his colleagues as a generous friend and a revolutionary comedian.
“Heaven is having one hell of an open mic night right now,” comedian George Wallace tweeted. “Everyone receives the light. You will miss us. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million…”
“Louie Anderson: Your generosity of spirit will cover the world above,” writes Henry Winkler. “..we are so lucky that you have been on earth for a while, spreading your humor everywhere like bars of living gold.. Goodbye.”
See below for reactions. Deadline will update this post as more tributes arrive…
Louie Anderson made me cry almost as much as he made me laugh. I have never met someone with so much duality. A real comic book. Purging the depths of his pain to make you laugh. What a beautiful soul. I am Louie. I hope you are at peace now. #BeautifulLegend
-Jamie Kennedy (@JamieKennedy) January 21, 2022
This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Two good friends who will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN
—Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022
Baskets was such a phenomenal second act for Louie Anderson. I wish he had a third. TEAR
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 21, 2022
I worked with Louie Anderson on Baskets. It was her birthday, and we brought out a cake and sang happy birthday to her. I loved his work on this show. What a unique and adorable character Christine Baskets is.. Everyone is going to see Baskets <3#RIPLouieAnderson
— Shannon Hurley (@shannonhurley) January 21, 2022
Louie Anderson was such a kind, sincere, and hilarious person. I had the chance to open up to him once and he said he watched all my videos then sang MY praises? ! At one point, he cried on stage as he poured out. He seemed to really love his audience, his comedy and his family. pic.twitter.com/uDMXQ3mDKJ
— Lauren O’Brien (@thelaurenobrien) January 21, 2022
@LouieAnderson I feel like you were planning on fighting, until someone mentioned that Heaven now has Meatloaf. In my heart, your last words were Wow, that looks delicious! RIP dear friend. #LouieAnderson @TheComedyStore pic.twitter.com/RNDPKLQ8rk
—Lance Patrick (@lancepatrick) January 21, 2022
RIP my dear #LouieAnderson You chose me to voice your girlfriend Jeannie in your Emmy-winning cartoon Life With Louie. Always funny, kind and professional. You left this world a funnier and better place. And you always made sure we had chocolate covered strawberries in the studio! pic.twitter.com/niA3fX3QbS
— Debi Derryberry (@DebiDerryberry) January 21, 2022
Oh shit @LouieAnderson was such a sweet human to me and everyone around – some of the best advice tell the public more how much you love your wife and kids changed the way i delivered forever. Hugs to loved ones
*with the incredible @JuandaMayfield at @Hilarities* pic.twitter.com/xoCKKQSEHf
—Aaron Kleiber (@AaronKleiber) January 21, 2022
One time I was bombing and saw Louie Anderson walk out of the room. I said I just walked Louie Anderson! And he laughed that wild giggle that made everything worth it.
Always out.
— Brooks Wheelan (@brookswheelan) January 21, 2022
Heaven is having one hell of an open mic night right now. Everyone receives the light. You will miss us. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million. Also pictured is the very lively @kathleenmadigan, who promised not to die this year. https://t.co/YkW4BSel38 pic.twitter.com/BlkHv5wuLl
—George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 21, 2022
When Meatloaf died, Louie Anderson was like, what’s the point of living? I liked them both.
— Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) January 21, 2022
Louie Anderson: Your generosity of spirit will cover the world above.
—Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 21, 2022
