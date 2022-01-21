Entertainment
Kacey Musgraves holds the power in her sweetness on tour – The Minnesota Daily
Musgraves melted hearts (figuratively and literally) at the St. Pauls Xcel Energy Center on the first leg of her star-studded tour: Unveiled.
In the rush to enter the St. Pauls Xcel Energy Center, girls dressed in cow prints, sparkly leggings and bright pink LED cowboy hats shuffled along the crosswalks, coatless by time of four degrees, to see Kacey Musgraves, Grammy Award winner, East-Texas indie-country-popstar, sing about her divorce.
Alongside the fringed and sequined 20-somethings were small-town folks, young teenagers and their parents who drove hours to be here, sporting flannel and unironic mullets. Despite the obvious differences between members of his fanbase, all fully welcomed Musgraves’ unfettered outpouring of emotion on the opening night of his first arena tour. Unwavering in their dedication, they were all there for Kacey.
Musgraves began his star-studded tour: unveiled at the Xcel Energy Center with MUNA, the electro-pop trio responsible for bubblegum gay love song Silk Chiffon feat. Phoebe Bridgers and indie genderqueer pop-rock icon King Princess (Mikaela Straus) opening.
MUNA kicked things off with an electric viola as the trio bounced around the stage, belting out flawless harmonies with little effort. They debuted an unreleased song with a country twist and owned the stage with works from previous albums like I Know a Place.
Closing with Silk Chiffon, lead singer Katie Gavin said: This is a gay love song, I hope you enjoy it, much to the delight of the audience. King Princess followed, bringing a similar but more aggressive sex-positive energy, moaning and twirling to jams such as Pussy is God” and Talia.
As the roadies slowly revealed a richly lit heart-shaped main stage, the air buzzed with excitement. A bass cover of Princes When Doves Cry pumped up the energy before the main event. Musgraves emerged from behind an elegant, richly embroidered velvet curtain, revealing a metal heart sculpture roaring with fire. The star-crossed Spanish guitar, the album’s title track, sent the audience into a joyous uproar at the start of Musgraves.
Musgrave’s warm soul, unrestrained vulnerability and curse-strewn conversation created a sense of comfort among the approximately 9,000 people gathered, which made for an interesting hike.
Musgrave’s calm, elegant exterior matched the poise of his performance, with a slicked-back high pony and a slightly bedazzled tailored black suit. The theme for the evening was hearts, fully inflamed and broken, as Musgraves sang ballads of lost love and happy memories from star-crossed, his fifth album released late last year.
Musgraves seamlessly transitioned between tracks on his 2018 album Golden Hour, invigorating longtime fans and newbies alike with his acoustic rendition of the title track as the audience’s luminous wristbands sent a golden glow through the crowd. Butterflies, Lonely Weekend and others from that album followed, each with their own color coordination.
Although nervous at times, Musgraves looked blissful, even as she poured out her pain for all to see with Space Cowboy. Facing the audience slightly, she sang, You can have your space, cowboy / I won’t lock you in ’cause I know my place, and it’s not with you / The sunsets are fading , and love too.
She had no trouble energizing the audience with her gentle grace, captivating everything without moving much more than a sway. His band’s verve was enough to turn even the slowest songs into intoxicating melodies. The passionate fans let out cries of I love you, and it was as if Kacey loved us too, providing space to feel the pain of the past few years.
We have small town people here, don’t we? Like, really fucking small, Musgraves said before moving into Merry Go Round, sending the tweens begging her to play oldies in an uproar. Musgraves barely had to sing here, almost every member of the audience did it for her with shocking precision and equal passion.
Musgraves also performed a soft country cover of TLCs No Scrubs, selected by an audience member from a scroll of options for Kacey-oke, and finished with a superb acoustic rendition of Mercedes Sosas Gracias a La Vida, after bursts of rainbow confetti throughout the electric there is a light. The encore included Slow Burn and Rainbow, giving the audience a warm hug and a few more tears for the road.
Tonight we can be sad together, we can bring our weak little broken hearts together, Musgraves said after the first tracks of his new album, apologizing for the heartbreaking subject matter.
Musgraves didn’t need to apologize. On this freezing winter night, these passion-burning ballads are what cowboy-hat-clad concert-goers come to the X.
