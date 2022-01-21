Luck is not a lady Luck is not a ladyby Amy Sandas is $1.99! It is the first book of theFallen ladiesseries and it came out earlier this year. I also love the cover of this one. Many readers mentioned good book noises after completing this romance, while others felt that the romance between the hero and heroine was not very compelling. It has a 3.9 star rating on Goodreads. You shouldn’t have kissed me, she replied breathlessly.

I do a lot of things I shouldn't. That doesn't mean I won't do them again. Emma Chadwick, of gentle race, always assumed that she lived and died a gentleman's daughter. But when her father's death reveals a world of staggering debt and dangerous pawnshops, she must risk her reputation and put her talent for math to good use, taking a job as an accountant in the city's most notorious gambling den. London. Surrounded by vice and corruption on all sides, it's imperative that no one finds out about Emma's shameful secret, or her reputation – and her life – will be ruined. But Roderick Bentley, the rich owner of the halls, awakens a hunger that Emma cannot deny. Dragged into an underworld of high-stakes gambling and reckless excess, she soon discovers that to win the love of a ruthless villain, she will have to play the game and give in to the pleasure of falling from grace. Add to Goodreads Reading List This book is on sale at:

bollywood bride RECOMMENDED: The Bollywood Brideby Sonali Dev is $1.99!Redheadedgirl and Carrie did a joint review of the book and gave it a B+. The TL; DR of their review was that they wanted the heroes' perspective to help address some of her behaviors, but liked how the heroines' trauma was handled. They also mention numerous content warnings; click on their review to learn more about it. Ria Parkar is Bollywood's favorite ice princess, beautiful, poised and scandal-proof until an impulsive act threatens to expose her destructive past. Heading back to Chicago for her cousins' wedding offers a chance to weather the coming media storm and find solace in the family, food, and over-the-top celebrations that feel like one of her vibrant movies come to life. But that also means taking on Vikram Jathar. Ria and Vikram spent childhood summers together, a world away from Rias' exclusive boarding school in Mumbai. Their friendship turned into love until Ria made a life-changing decision. As for Vikram, Ria sold her soul for fame and it took her years to rebuild her life. But beneath his suppressed anger, their bond remains unchanged. And now, among those who know her best, Ria can find the courage to face the secrets she's kept for everyone else's benefit and a chance to stop acting and start living. Rich in details of modern Indian-American life, this is a warm, sexy, and witty story about love, family, and the tough choices that arise in the name of both. Add to Goodreads Reading List Find on Scribd This book is on sale at:

Tremaines True Love Tremaines True Love by Grace Burrowes is $2.99! A few readers found the romance a bit boring and slow, while others loved the heroine and hero characterization. Several years ago, we had two positive reviews from our customers during our RITA Reader Challenge. Reader Qualisign gave it A- Reader K Smith gave it an A- Tremaine Saint-Michel is firmly committed to trade and only seeks to negotiate the sale of a few fancy sheep with the Comte de Bellefonte. The sister of the counts, Lady Nita, is pragmatic, hardworking, and selfless, though Tremaine feels she is also tired of her charitable obligations and envious of her siblings' marital bliss. Tremaine, having been raised among the shepherds, can spot another lonely soul, no matter how easily she deceives her own family. Neither Tremaine nor Nita are looking for love, but love comes looking for them. Add to Goodreads Reading List This book is on sale at:

