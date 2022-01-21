WATCH: The Hollywood Marvel crew were spotted filming a new series in Halifax today





In a major coup for the city, the team is reportedly filming the upcoming Secret Invasion series, starring Samuel L Jackson. As the Courier reports, The Piece Hall has been chosen as the filming location and will be closed next week. But crews are already filming elsewhere in the area, with equipment including a large crane spotted on the edge of downtown Halifax today. Register to our daily newsletter Halifax Courier Today The newsletter mute the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6065%"/> The Marvel film crew on the outskirts of downtown Halifax today There were dozens of crew members gathered, along with security and blocked roads. We think they’ve been here since at least Tuesday. Elliot Baines of Spiral Stage Lighting in Croft Myl, near where filming was taking place today, said he had spoken to some members of the production team and they were delighted to have found Halifax to film. “You don’t think there’s a whole lot going on in Halifax, but it’s very exciting,” he said. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6065%"/> Roads were blocked for Marvel filming in Halifax today Preparations for next week’s shoot at The Piece Hall are well underway, with several tents, signs and inflatable Russian dolls appearing in the historic venue’s courtyard. The tourist attraction and shopping destination is open to the public until Sunday and will reopen on February 1. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more These Halifax roads will be closed from tomorrow for the filming of “Marvel” at the Pie… < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6065%"/> Preparations are well underway for Marvel’s filming at The Piece Hall. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6065%"/> Preparations are underway at The Piece Hall < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6065%"/> Preparations underway at The Piece Hall

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/arts-and-culture/film-and-tv/watch-hollywood-marvel-crew-spotted-filming-new-series-in-halifax-today-3535808 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos