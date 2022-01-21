Death of Louie Anderson: Michael McKean and Jeff Ross pay tribute

Following news of the death of “Sneakers” star Louie Anderson on Friday morning, celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of the Emmy-winning comedian. Anderson, who launched the 1990s cartoon series “Life With Louie” and appeared in “Coming to America” ​​and “Search Party”, was also a comedy staple in Las Vegas, with his show of stand-up “Louie: Larger Than Life” running from 2003 to 2012.

Michael McKean took to Twitter to honor Anderson and his work in “Sneakers” alongside Zach Galifianakis. “Baskets was such a phenomenal ‘second act’ for Louie Anderson,” McKean wrote. “I wish he had a third. TEAR.”

Baskets was such a phenomenal second act for Louie Anderson. I wish he had a third. TEAR — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 21, 2022

Posting a photo of Anderson, Bob Saget and himself, Gilbert Gottfried wrote on Twitter: “This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Two good friends who will be missed.

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Two good friends who will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN —Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022

Howie Mandel added: “What’s going on? We just lost another beautiful funny friend. Omg, there must be more funny people up there than here. Norm Bob and now @LouieAnderson. No words but love and shock.

What is going on ? We just lost another beautiful funny friend. Omg theres gotta be funnier up there than here. Norm Bob and now @LouieAnderson . No words but love and shock. —Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) January 21, 2022

Viola Davis also took to social media to honor Anderson. “RIP Louie Anderson! You were as gracious and kind as you were funny,” Davis wrote. “Rest well!! Make them laugh in heaven.

RIP Louie Anderson! You were as graceful and kind as you were funny. Sleep well!! Make them laugh in heaven https://t.co/c9tEjNOOwg — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 21, 2022

Comedy legend George Wallace shared on Twitter, “Heaven is having one hell of an open mic night right now. Everyone getting the light. We’ll miss you. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million.”

Heaven is having one hell of an open mic night right now. Everyone receives the light. You will miss us. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million. Also pictured is the very lively @kathleenmadigan, who promised not to die this year. https://t.co/YkW4BSel38 pic.twitter.com/BlkHv5wuLl —George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 21, 2022

Henry Winkler also paid tribute to Anderson on Twitter, writing, “Your generosity of wit will cover the world from above…We are so lucky that you have been on earth for a while, spreading your humor everywhere like bullion. living gold… Goodbye. ”

Louie Anderson: Your generosity of spirit will cover the world above. —Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 21, 2022

Jeff Ross joked: “When Meatloaf died, Louie Anderson said, ‘What’s the good of living? I liked them both.

When Meatloaf died, Louie Anderson was like, what’s the point of living? I liked them both. — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) January 21, 2022

Comedian Doug Benson wrote on Twitter: “Louie is one of the first comedians I’ve ever seen in person. He’s not just hilarious, but a sweet man and a cheerleader for comedians and the his work in ‘Baskets’ alone gives him legendary status.

Louie is one of the first comedians I’ve ever seen in person. He’s not just hilarious, but a sweet guy and a cheerleader for comedians and comedy. His work in BASKETS alone gives him legendary status. And the look on his face in this photo! Hang on, Louie! @LouieAnderson https://t.co/zbQv6phCAE — Doug Benson is at the Super Nova H-wood 2nite & sat! (@DougBenson) January 21, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan shared a photo of her and Louie on Twitter, writing, “Grateful to have been able to say goodbye. I loved him like a brother. My king of the Midwest.

I’m grateful to have been able to say goodbye. I loved him like a brother. My king of the Midwest. #RIPLouieAnderson pic.twitter.com/IcpMe6UDiA — Kathleen Madigan (@kathleenmadigan) January 21, 2022

Charles Rogers, co-creator and co-showrunner of “Search Party,” shared an old video of Anderson on his Instagram Story, writing, “Louie was a magical genius and a deeply loving person. He had cracked one side of the life that few people ever do. I will be forever grateful to him.”

The National Comedy Center honored Anderson with a statement sent to Variety. “Few comedians have succeeded in so many arenas of comedy – from stand-up, sitcoms and animation to game shows, reality shows and feature films,” said Journey Gunderson, executive director of the center. . “Louie Anderson left his mark on the art form in various ways and delivered comedy to us all that skilfully ranged from the hilarious to the poignant. Anderson will be revered for years as someone who regularly and publicly challenged ideas about what comedy is, and for the empathy and grace he showed to his peers and his audience.

In a statement from FX, the network wrote, “We are so deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Louie Anderson. For four wonderful seasons, Louie graced us and “Baskets” fans with a stellar performance as Christine Baskets, for which he was rightly recognized by his peers with the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Supporter. role in a comedy series. It was a risky role for him and he embraced it with a fearlessness and joy that demonstrated his genius as an artist. He really cared about his craft and was a true professional in every way. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and “Sneaker” family – Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel and Martha Kelly and all of the cast and crew. He will be missed by all of us but will never be forgotten and will always bring a smile to our faces.

Actor Michael Abbott Jr. also celebrated Anderson’s work on “Baskets,” writing, “Louie Anderson’s role as Christine on @BasketsFX will go down as one of TV comedy’s greatest gifts.”

Louie Anderson’s role as Christine @SneakersFX will go down as one of TV comedy’s greatest gifts. https://t.co/pSWi5OLLM7 — Michael Abbott Jr. (@mykabit) January 21, 2022

Comedian and writer Travon Free also paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “Louie Anderson was a very dear friend and one of the people who very early in my career believed in me and put me and a few other comics he loved, in a hotel in Las Vegas and pays us to open to him when we need the money. What a huge loss. Rest in peace my friend.”

Louie Anderson was a very dear friend and one of the people who, very early in my career, believed in me and put me with a few other comedians he liked in a hotel in Vegas and paid us to open for him when we needed money. . What a huge loss. Rest in peace my friend. https://t.co/G0J32twR0A – Free Travon (@Travon) January 21, 2022

Actor and comedian DL Hughley paid tribute to Anderson on Twitter, writing, “No words! RIP Louie!! One of my all time favorites.