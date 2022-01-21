Indirect pleasure of traveling the world through them

Admit it, you’ve scrolled through at least one celebrity’s Instagram feed to see where they went, what they did, what they wore and what they ate on vacation. I did too. We all do. Stalking celebrities’ vacation photos has become a favorite pastime for many internet-connected people during the pandemic.

In the absence of our own travels, we turn to those of celebrities who are part of that privileged (or irresponsible) crowd always ready to fly to scenic spots, which seem to be devoid of the COVID-19 curse. The Maldives, of course, is a star attraction at the top of the Bollywood celebrity vacation spot pile in Paris, London or Florida.

From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the top brass of the Hindi film industry have taken to the sunny beaches amid a delirious infection that has spread between 2020 and 2021.

Some would have managed to get sand between their toes more than once. And shared pictures about it too.

Newspaper headlines to news app notifications throughout the pandemic and its consequent lockdown have rubbed Tinseltown’s lavish getaways in our faces. So even if you intentionally skipped Instagram’s wanderlust, the travels of Bollywood celebrities were bound to catch up with you somehow.

Many argued that it was deaf of these actors to flaunt their privilege at a time when the majority of the country was going through a health crisis. At a time, in particular, when our frontline workers trapped in PPE kits around the clock were witnessing illness, disease and death up close every day.

In this time of darkness, these vacation photos sailed on with an air of smug indifference. Within moments, they also caused flashes of fury. These celebrities, just a few posts ago, were giving with morality gyanto stay home and hide.

And there they were, letting their hair down and their maskless faces down into a holiday sun as bright as their blinding wealth.

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi was a rare voice who dared to go against the grain of his industry and tweeted in November 2020: “We are so self-centered and so oblivious to our surroundings that we seem unempathetic. Let me also assure you that it’s not like they’re heartless, neither are…just plain dumb.

Famed manager Rohini Iyer struck a second blow in April 2021, at the height of the brutal second wave. “ For all of you vacationing in the Maldives, Goa and exotic locations, remember this is your vacation. It’s a fucking pandemic everywhere. So don’t be an insensitive idiot and post pictures of your privileged life.

Luckily, no one in the Hindi film industry made a gaffe as bad as Kim Kardashian during her opulent birthday celebrations in October 2020. The media personality had flown to a private island with a group of close people to “pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. Read here.

It would, however, be difficult to ignore the crowd on the other side of the discussion. So many people, stuck within the four walls of the house with nowhere to go and exhausting themselves, have found vicarious respite, even if only a hint, from their pandemic robotic routines by watching and letting get a like on their favorite celebrity’s vacation photos.

That argument doesn’t seem to hold much water when put into the larger context of a deadly pandemic, but it lends weight to the kind of details that make up the lighter moments in our trying days.

In a country that almost reveres its movie stars, their stardom has immense aspirational value to the general public.

A look at Bhatt’s latest scenic vacation will momentarily delight the average fan of celebrity entertainment. Maybe even give them the ambition to take a similar trip at least once in their life. It can be an ultimately meaningless but fleetingly fun diversion from the mundane things of a boring day. Can the value of this be fully discounted?

People are happy to have such free access to real life – what they eat, what they do, where they go, what they look like – of the actors they watch in awe on the big screen. And with the actors themselves offering these details on a set, there’s a semblance of ethical scrutiny over the kind of voyeurism that comes with being in the public eye.

But then again, if it’s all about social media, what do you really choose to believe as authentic?

