Singer and actor Meat Loaf dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the rock superstar adored by millions for his Bat out of hellalbum and for anthems as theatrical and dark as Paradise in the dashboard light,Two out of three is not bad,and I’d do anything for love (but I won’t),is dead. He was 74 years old.

The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, died Thursday, according to a family statement provided by his longtime agent Michael Greene.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meatloaf passed away tonight,” the statement read. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all the love and support we are going through this time of grieving to lose such an inspiring artist and a beautiful man… From his heart to yours souls… .. never stop rocking!”

No cause or other details were given, but Aday has had numerous health issues over the years.

Bat out of hell, his mega-selling collaboration with songwriter Jim Steinman and producer Todd Rundgren, was released in 1977 and made him one of rock’s most recognizable performers.

Fans fell in love with his roaring voice and the comedic non-romance of the title track, You take the words out of my mouth, Two out of three is not badand Paradise in the dashboard light, an operatic cautionary tale about going all the way.

paradisewas a duet with Ellen Foley that featured play-by-play from New York Yankees broadcaster Phil Rizzuto, who very skeptically alleged that he was unaware of any other meaning for reaching third base and heading home .

Skyrocketing album sales

After a slow start and mixed reviews, beat out of hellbecame one of the best-selling albums in history, with worldwide sales of over 40 million copies. Meat Loaf was not a consistent hit, especially after years of feuding with Steinman. But he has maintained close ties with his fans through his manic live shows, social media and numerous TV, radio and film appearances, including fight cluband cameos on Joyand South Park.

Friends and fans mourned his death on social media. “I hope heaven is as you remember it by dash light, Meat Loaf”, actor Stephen Fry said on Twitter.

Andrew Lloyd Webber tweeted, “The vaults of heaven will resound with rock.”

A soft-hearted rock star forever and ever. You were so nice. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you sing gigs in the afterlife. Rest in peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf pic.twitter.com/9twdJcOeP1 —@AdamLambert

Meat Loaf’s biggest musical success after Bat out of hellhas been Bat Out of Hell II: Back to Hell,a 1993 reunion with Steinman that sold over 15 million copies and featured the Grammy-winning single I would do anything for love (but I won’t).

Steinman died in April.

Other Aday albums included Bat Out of Hell III: The monster is loose,hell in a basketand Braver than us.His songs included Dead Ringer for Lovewith Cher, who shared her condolences on Twitter.

We had so much fun with meatloaf when we made Dead Ringer. Am very sorry for his family, friends and fans. Am I imagining it, or do amazing people in the arts die every other day —@Dear

Originally from Dallas, Aday was the son of a schoolteacher who raised him alone after divorcing his alcoholic father, a policeman. Aday sang and acted in high school (Mick Jagger was an early favorite, as was Ethel Merman) and attended Lubbock Christian College and what is now the University of North Texas.

Among his most notable childhood memories: seeing John F. Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas on November 22, 1963, then learning that the president had been assassinated and going to Parkland Hospital and watching a bloodied Jackie Kennedy walk out of ‘a car.

Love of music and performing

He was still a teenager when his mother died and he acquired the nickname Meat Loaf, whose alleged origins go from his weight to a favorite recipe of his mother. He moved to Los Angeles after college and soon headlined Meat Loaf Soul. For years he alternated between music and performing, recording briefly for Motown, opening bands such as the Who and the Grateful Dead and appearing in the Broadway production of Hair.

In the mid-1970s, he played lobotomized biker Eddie in the theatrical and film versions of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, had served as understudy to his friend John Belushi for the staging of National Lampoon’s Lemmingsand had started working with Steinman on Bat out of hell.

The dense, pounding production was overtly influenced by Wagner, Phil Spector and Bruce Springsteen, whose bandmates Roy Bittan and Max Weinberg played on the record. Rundgren first thought of the album as a parody of Springsteen’s grandiose style.

WATCH |Meat Loaf met George Stroumboulopouloson CBC’s The Hourin 2010:

Meat Loaf spoke to George Stroumboulopoulos in 2010 about his life in music, firing his managers and being “an actor, who acts like he can sing”. Meat Loaf spoke to George Stroumboulopoulos in 2010 about his life in music, firing his managers and being “an actor, who acts like he can sing”. 13:21

Steinman had known Meat Loaf since the singer appeared in his 1973 musical More than you deserveand some of the songs on Bat out of hell,including Everything is speeding up with no place to go, were originally written for a stage performance based on the story of Peter Pan.

Bat out of helltook more than two years to find takers as many record executives turned him down, including RCA’s Clive Davis, who disparaged Steinman’s songs and later admitted that he had misjudged the singer: “The songs were getting very theatrical, and Meat Loaf, despite having a powerful voice, just didn’t sound like a star,” Davis wrote in his memoir, The soundtrack of my life.

With the help of fellow Springsteen sideman Steve Van Zandt, Bat out of hell was acquired by Cleveland International, a subsidiary of Epic Records. The album had little impact until months after its release, when a concert video for the title track was shown on the UK programme. the Old Gray Whistle Test.

Meat Loaf: I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) official music video:

In the United States, its connection with rocky horrorhelped when he convinced producer Lou Adler to use a video for Paradise by the dashboard lightt as a trailer for the cult film. But Meat Loaf was so little known at first that he started his Bat out of helltoured Chicago opening for Cheap Trick, then one of the hottest bands in the world.

“I remember stopping by the theater and it said, ‘TONIGHT: CHEAP THING, WITH MEATLOAF.’ And I was like, ‘These people think we’re serving dinner,’ Meat Loaf explained in 2013 on the syndicated radio show In the studio.

“And we come out on stage and these people were such fans of Cheap Trick that they booed us from the start. They were standing up and giving us the middle finger. The front six rows stood up and shouted… the boos had ceased and we were almost getting applause.”

He is survived by Deborah Gillespie, his wife since 2007, and his daughters Pearl and Amanda Aday.