Gas accommodation remains a model for resisting Hollywood formulas

For 30 years, the Sundance class of 1992 has been announcement as the indie year exploded. Directors with small budgets and weird, untold stories were able to connect with their audiences in ways that Hollywood films simply weren’t. Some still widely discussed highlights from Sundance 92 include a video store clerk by the name of Quentin Tarantino rocking the stage with his feature debut reservoir dogs, French directors Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caros deliciously, rhythmically bizarre deli and indie darling Jim Jarmusch’s Taxi Anthology night on earth. However, the film that best encapsulates the idiosyncratic energy of 92 Sundance is also one of the most overlooked today: writer/director Allison Anders’ second feature. Gas Food Accommodation. Gas Food Accommodation subverts the family drama genre and experiments with a multi-POV narrative structure in order to tell the story of a non-traditional working-class household as they navigate family ties (or lack thereof), sexuality and human attachment in a Laramie, New Mexico trailer park.

Nora (Brooke Adams), an overworked and underpaid truck stop waitress, and her daughters Trudi (Ione Skye) and Shade (Fairuza Balk) live more like roommates than a traditional family, something both girls wrongly blame to their mother. Trampy bad girl Trudi and her mother don’t really talk to each other except to yell at each other, thanks to Trudis’ habits of skipping school and sleeping. Shade, a soft-spoken matinee addict, doesn’t talk much at all; after spending too much time watching Spanish dramas at her local cinema, Shades’ misguided desire for her father drives her to concoct a well-meaning but stupidly unfortunate solution to her dysfunctional family’s problem. Shell found a man for her mother. Nora just wants to get away with some peace and quiet, if that’s not too much to ask, damn it.

Inspired by Anders own experiences and by Martin Scorseses Alice doesn’t live here anymore (Scorsese and Anders would later work together on Grace of my heart), Anders did Gas Food Accommodation because she was fed up with the lack of family drama films about working-class single mothers.

Liberals are used to seeing their own point of view prevail in every movie they see, especially about working class people. They want to hear about staying in school, when in reality there is no school for these children. They want to see their choices available to workers, but in reality they are not, and very few people in this country are doing anything about it, Anders said. Bomb Magazine.

Gas Food Accommodation is a seminal working-class feminist text because of its darkly honest take on the exhausting, disappointing, and often humiliating realities of being poor and a woman in America, which Anders knew all too well. Nora works long hours for a small paycheck, with even greater hope that her daughters will be able to do much better financially. After one of the most iconic sex scenes to ever take place in a cave, Trudi confesses to her boyfriend Dank (Robert Knepper, doing a terrible British accent) that she is acting sexually because of a violent assault in her childhood, something she’s never been able to tell anyone before; Spoiler alert, if you think Trudi and Danks’ story ends in a warm embrace and a smiling family photo, then prepare for some heartbreak. There are no lessons to be learned here, no tearful revelations about the importance of sisterhood, and not even a single moment of girlbossery, as one might find in the Hollywood version. In their place, as in life, there are sometimes bittersweet moments, like Trudi helping Shade with an ill-advised makeover, or Nora putting her scarf around Trudi’s neck as Trudi gets on a bus to Dallas. . You drive me so crazy sometimes, Nora sighs as her daughter leaves town, maybe forever.

Our three protagonists are unlikable and deeply flawed. Nora repeatedly fails to show warmth or understanding to her daughters in times of distress. Trudis’ nonchalantly blatant racism causes Shades’ friend Javier (Jacob Vargas) to quit his job as a waiter, while Shades’ cowardice prevents him from defending him. The film would have failed had it not been for Balk and Skyes’ ability to find such truth in Shades’ painful shyness and Trudis’ hurt defiance; in particular, Balks pre-The job, Independent Spirit’s award-winning performance stands out for its effortless portrayal of legitimate hope in the face of constant rejection and disappointment, in a way that could easily feel sickening in the hands of a less talented actor.

Another way Anders rebelled against the established conventions of Hollywood storytelling in Gas Food Accommodation was through its use of the perspectives of Nora, Trudi, and Shades, instead of choosing to focus on a single character. This decision led to a twistier, grittier tone that sometimes stumbles. Friends and lovers move in and out of women’s lives without much fanfare, plans are made and abandoned. Rather than streamlining his ideas into a classic structure with a protagonist’s goals in mind, Anders explores each of their inner lives. Shades solo trips to the movies, Trudis sexual encounters, Nora crying alone in the carces moments may seem trivial, but they provide context for understanding how women interact with each other.

A lot may have changed in the decades that followed. Gas Food Accommodations releaseThey watched satellite TV! Smaller towns had indie film screenings readily available! Look at their silly fashion choices, oh wait, everyone dresses like that these days thanks to the incredibly short nature of fashion cycles! but the public’s hunger and appreciation for stories outside the mainstream isn’t one of them. It’s the economic feasibility of making a feature film outside of the studio system and the willingness of major festivals to screen unknown filmmakers that have lost favor with the American independent filmmaker, as studios increasingly rely on algorithms, reboots, franchises and known names to make a profit. Like many of his Sundance 92 classmates, Anders radically challenged these ideas of the industry by forcing a more mainstream audience to confront their own economic biases.

Brooklyn-based screenwriter Katarina Docalovich was raised in an independent video store and never really left. Her passions include sipping lime seltzer, trying perfumes, and spending hours theorizing about Survivor. You can find his scattered thoughts as well as his writings on Twitter.