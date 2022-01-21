Christina Aguilera revisits her Latin roots in “La Fuerza”, her first Spanish album in more than two decades





Ecuadorian-born Aguilera’s EP includes the singles “Pa’ Mis Muchachas”, a collaboration with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso; and a classic ballad, “Somos nada,” which she sang for the first time on stage last November at the Latin Grammy’s.

Almost 22 years have passed since Aguilera released “Mi Reflejo”, his only album in Spanish.

Her return to the Latin market was imminent in her career, she told CNN en Espaol’s Zona Pop during a press conference.

“‘Mi Reflejo’ was such a beautiful and special moment in my life, but it was over 20 years ago when I came onto the scene. I was so green in the business. I was little Christina “, said the singer. . “20 years later, I’m a grown woman who’s had an amazing career. Now I can come back after thinking about this.” Aguilera also said that as a mother now, she relishes the chance to share her Spanish music with her children because it’s “a big part of them and who they are.” “And so they can see mom doing her thing in Spanish, they can hear it and feel it musically,” Aguilera said. ‘La Fuerza’ is just the first of three releases she hopes to make in 2022. Aguilera said she would address her relationship with her father in a post later this year. “I have a somewhat distant relationship with my dad. I’ve spoken about it openly in the past,” she said. “I’m speaking to my dad, and this is the first time that I…have come from a place where I’m making peace with parts of my past.” On a “deeper level,” she added, “this album means a lot to me just because I got to understand so much about who I am and where I am now.” Collaborations Two of the songs on “La Fuerza” are collaborations, something common in Latin music. “Latin music is such a beautiful, communal environment, and there’s so much love there that I wanted to make it a unified experience,” Aguilera told CNN en Espaol. “It’s more important to me now that I’m doing things with artists that I not only admire, but know I’m doing because I love and want the experience. Experience wins out anything else for me. And at this point in my life and my career, it’s important for me to do things that I love doing and not for any other reason,” the singer said. In her debut single, “Pa’ Mis Muchachas,” Aguilera surrounded herself with female powerhouses. “I have so much admiration for other strong women and women who speak their truth,” she said. Nicki Nicole, Aguilera said, “reminds me a lot of my rise – so fresh and new in the business when I made my first album in Spanish.” Nathy Peluso, on the other hand, is “so amazing on stage” and “a natural mover and performer”. “I’m mesmerized when I look at her,” she said. “And then you have Becky G, who is such a strong, polite, smart little businesswoman. I love having conversations with her.” While working on this song, the singer recalled her experience creating “Lady Marmalade” in 2001, in which Aguilera teamed up with singers Ma, Lil’ Kim and Pink. “I loved doing ‘Lady Marmalade’ back then,” Aguilera said, “and all the different women representing who they are as strong women.” An empowering theme that seems to have no language barrier. “The Force” comes out on Friday.

