Louie Anderson, stand-up legend and ‘Sneakers’ actor, dies at 68

Beloved stand-up comedian, actor and game show host Louie Anderson died Friday at the age of 68.

The comedian’s death was confirmed by Anderson’s publicist, noting that the cause of death was complications from cancer; Earlier this week, it was revealed that Anderson was being treated at a Las Vegas hospital for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

“Born in St Paul Minnesota, the three-time Emmy Award winner was one of the nation’s most recognized and adored comedians,” his rep added. “His career spanned more than 40 years. He was a bestselling author, starring in his own television specials and sitcoms.

Anderson notably overcame what he described as a difficult childhood in Minnesota, the 10th of 11 children in a poor household with a loving mother but an “abusive alcoholic father”. “We had to decide if we were going to turn off the gas or the lights because we could only afford one,” Anderson said. Recount Conan in 2019. “We always turned off the lights because my mom had a thousand candles.”

A giant in the comedy world, Anderson began his career as a writer for stand-up legend Henny Youngman before breaking out on his own in 1984 with a spectacular guest appearance on Johnny Carson. Tonight’s show:

Throughout the ’80s, the affable Anderson made brief but memorable appearances in films like Ferris Bueller’s day off (as a flower deliverer) and Coming to America, with Anderson reprising the role of the McDowells employee who washes the Maurice lettuce in Coming 2 America earlier this year.

The following decade, Anderson’s childhood inspired the animated series Life with Louie, as well as the short-lived sitcom The Louie Show. Anderson was also recruited to serve as the host of family quarrel from 1999 to 2002 and was a mainstay on Hollywood Squares during the same period.

Although he’s never been in the spotlight, Anderson enjoyed a career resurgence in 2016 with his acclaimed role in the Baskets, playing Christine Baskets, the mother of Zach Galifianakis’ twin characters. Anderson received an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the role.

Anderson based her portrayal of Christine Baskets on her own mother, a frequent inspiration and subject in her comedy. “That’s a big part,” Anderson Recount CBS Sunday morning of the role in 2018. “Christine Baskets is everyone. There’s a whole bunch of Christine Baskets out there, and no one represents them, and I am.

“Mom! We did it!” Anderson said in her Emmy Awards acceptance speech. “I haven’t always been a very good man, but I play a hell of a woman. This is for my mother, Ora Zella Anderson, from whom I stole all the shades, shameful look, cruel look, loving look [and] passive-aggressive line of.”

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Louie Anderson. For four wonderful seasons, Louie honored us and Baskets fans with a brave performance as Christine Baskets, for which he was recognized deservedly by his peers with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series”, FX, which aired Baskets, said in a statement.

“It was a risky role for him and he embraced it with a fearlessness and joy that demonstrated his genius as an artist. He really cared about his craft and was a true professional in every way. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and his Baskets family – Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel and Martha Kelly and all cast and crew. He will be missed by all of us but will never be forgotten and will always bring a smile to our faces.

Soon after, Anderson would appear on shows like Research group (like a clumsy lawyer) and Young Sheldon. Anderson is also the author of several books dealing with his childhood and self-esteem issues, including Dear Dad – Letters from a Grown Child and Hi Mom, containing letters Anderson wrote to his late parents, and the self-help book The F-word: How to survive your family.

Many actors in the comedy world who worked or were friends with Anderson paid tribute to the beloved comedian following news of his death.

“Baskets was such a phenomenal ‘second act’ for Louie Anderson. I wish he had a third. RIP,” Michael McKean tweeted. Comedy Central tweeted, “Louie Anderson was a warm and hilarious presence in comedy. He will be missed.

“Louie was a friend of mine and a supporter of mine since the 90s,” said director Paul Feig tweeted. “He was always a lovely man, always caring for those he worked with, always generous. And always so funny. Thank you, Louie, for everything.

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Two good friends who will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN —Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022



