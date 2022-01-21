His Most Notable Movie Roles Revealed

item

Meatloaf didn’t just dominate the scene as a rock superstar – he also made his mark in Hollywood.

The singer, loved by millions, deceased Thursday at age 74, according to a family statement provided by longtime agent Michael Greene. Although no cause or other details were given, the star has had health issues over the years.

But over the course of his successful decades-long career, Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, has kept close ties with his fans, not only during live shows but also through his film roles. He appeared in several iconic movies, sometimes quietly, but always spotted by his die-hard followers.

Here are some of Meat Loaf’s most notable on-screen roles:

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975)

Meat Loaf made his mark as brainwashed biker Eddie in both theatrical and film versions of the classic musical. Producer Lou Adler, impressed by his mighty pies, even used the video for “Paradise By the Dashboard Light” as a trailer for the cult film. Even music legend Elvis Presley saw Meat Loaf during a pre-movie version of “Rocky Horror.”

“He came to see ‘Rocky Horror’ and everyone who had played Eddie in England had tried to impersonate Elvis,” recalls Meat Loaf, quoted by TV fuse . “That’s what they told me when we started doing it in LA, but I looked at them and said, ‘Why would you want an Elvis impersonation? Why wouldn’t you want Eddie to be his own human being? They say, ‘Well, okay,’ and that’s what Elvis told me about.”

“He says, ‘Well, I hear everybody wants to do an Elvis impersonation [for Eddie] but you didn’t,” Meat Loaf said. “The only thing I said to him was, ‘No, because there’s only one you and one me. That’s all I told him.”

“Roadie” (1980)

Actress Kaki Hunter and actor Meat Loaf on the set of the film United Artist Roadie in 1980. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

For this comedy, Meat Loaf played Travis W. Redfish, a truck driver who takes musicians across the country. According to UK Independent , it’s a role he would later revisit in the ’90s for “Spice World” as a joke.

Waynes World (1992)

Mike Myers (left) and Dana Carvey played Wayne and Garth in Waynes World’. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

Meat Loaf starred as Tiny, the bouncer who greets Wayne (Mike Myers) just before seeing Cassandra (Tia Carrere) on stage with her band. It’s a small role for the star in comedy, but certainly an unmistakable role easily spotted by eagle-eyed fans.

“The World of Spices: The Movie” (1997)

The Spice Girls take center stage in their feature debut, Columbia Pictures’ Presentation of Spice World’. (Getty Pictures)

The rock star made a surprise appearance as Dennis, who drives the Spice Girls’ posh double-decker bus in their movie ‘Spice World.’ In 2003, Meat Loaf told Weekly entertainment he met Mel B (Scary Spice) before they worked together.

“[I] had borrowed £5 from Scary Spice for a cigar,” he explained at the time. “So the first thing she asked for when I arrived [on the set] was, ‘Have you got my £5?’ I said, ‘Do you have change for a twenty?’ I still owe him £5. Remember, if someone wants money, ask them if they have change for a 20.”

“Black Dog” (1998)

Meat Loaf and Patrick Swayze stand side by side in a scene from the movie Black Dog. (Photo by Universal Pictures/Getty Images)

Meat Loaf put his acting skills to the test when he appeared in the action movie “Black Dog” starring Patrick Swayze. The film tells the story of trucker and ex-con Jack Crews (Swayze) who is manipulated into transporting illegal weapons. “Black Dog” also featured another music star – country music’s Randy Travis.

“Fight Club” (1999)

Meatloaf and Family at the Fight Club Los Angeles Premiere at the Mann’s Village Theater in Westwood, CA. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Meat Loaf played former bodybuilder Robert “Bob” Paulson in the thriller starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton. But he also worked behind the scenes alongside director David Fincher. “I sat next to David the whole time. Well, not next to him – I would have driven him crazy – but close, like behind him, so I could see what was going on and what he was doing. saw,” he recalls. The audiovisual club in 2016.

“It got to the point, about four or five months into filming, that we were taking a break for lunch, and Fincher would call me into his trailer and say, ‘I want you to help me pick which one I want. I should use “” He shared. “…The first time he did that, I said, ‘I can’t do that,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, you can. You were sitting next to me, so help me choose the best. “

“Tenacious D: Destiny’s Choice” (2006)

Actors Jack Black (right) and Kyle Gass played rock stars in comedy film Tenacious D: The Pick of Destiny. (Photo by Corey Sipkin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

For the musical, Meat Loaf took on the role of Bud Black, a strict religious father of Jack Black’s JB who hates rock music. Meatloaf revealed at MTV that for five years Black had told almost every reporter that he wanted him to play his father. “My daughters, Pearl and Amanda, they kept reading it and [would] call and say, ‘Jack said it again, Jack said it again,’ Meat Loaf revealed. “I said, ‘When he calls me, I’ll tell him I will.’ He called, he called me himself.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.