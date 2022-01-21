The “Glass House” exhibition shatters expectations | Entertainment





New York artist Brianna Harlan presents They Gave Us Glass Houses, her solo exhibition at the Gardiner Gallery of Art. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Harlan is a multimedia artist who uses social interventions and recontextualized elements to examine how social norms and sociopolitical processes affect health, relationships, individuality and communities. Harlan is also versed in using the visual arts to display themes of racism, activism and love. Recently, she partnered with Nancy Baker Cahill, creator of 4th Wall, to create an augmented reality (AR) monument for Breonna Taylor, victim of a police shooting in March 2020. The monument was displayed at the 21C Museum Hotel in Oklahoma City. The artwork features Breonna Taylor becoming a guardian angel in the city’s fight for equality, Harlan told 21C. Harlans’ first solo exhibition was in New York, titled Black Love Blooms. It was a community show featuring free flowers and love notes for and for black people. Harlam said loss drives her work and how others deal with the loss of someone or something. Having this recurring theme in his work allows for interactive pieces and concept pieces, transformed into Harlans vision. Many normal things are twisted in Harlan’s work and shown with raw vulnerability. For example, in one piece, a dinner table is transformed into his piece Eat My Heart Out, an interactive installation about how humans end up consuming the emotions of others to cope with loss. In her exhibition at the Gardiner Gallery of Art, Harlan focuses on institutional relationships and their negative aspects. It also explores the ability to survive a failing system and how others find their way through it. Some of her work is personal and provides insight into how certain aspects have affected her. The Harlans exhibition is on display at the Gardiner Gallery until February 11.

