Entertainment
While you wait for Gehraiyaan, here are 12 Bollywood movies that perfectly define modern, messy love!
We’ve seen movies based on real-life heroes, but we rarely see movies that can show us the exact picture of messy and complicated relationships. Director Shakun Batra now promises to give us a glimpse of romance, life, and everything in between with a movie like Gehraiyaan.
Things go awry for two couples when Zain, Alisha, Tia and Karan find themselves at a delicate time in their lives where the line between good and evil only gets thinner.
Gehraiyaan is set to be released on February 12, but before that, here are films that did justice with storylines that revolved around complex characters and even more difficult situations where romance is brewing. How many have you seen?
1. Party
Cast: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukome enter a messy relationship only to realize that what they were looking for was within themselves. Imtiaz Ali’s attempt at a modern love story was sloppy but heartfelt.
2. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Cast: Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana
First, we saw a transgender love story (and a heartfelt attempt) by Abhishek Kapoor as a mainstream movie. Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor deserve applause for stepping into their characters’ shoes to tell a story we’ve never heard of.
3. Summit
Cast: Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan
In all romantic relationships, Piku comes with its baggage of access. However, we see Deepika and Irrfan playing Piku and Rana with such conviction that their consistent hitting thrills you. It was about a love triangle about a woman making choices about her romantic interest and her father.
4. Sir
Cast: Tilotama Shome and Vivek Gomber
What happens to a heartbroken and vulnerable man when he feels drawn and drawn to his housekeeper? It’s not social pressure or judgment from one’s own family and peers that complicates matters. Tilotama Shome and Gomber make this movie a memorable watch.
5. Kapoor and Sons
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor
Before delving into the world of dysfunctional relationships with Gehraiyaan, Shakun Batra gave us a deeper insight into modern families. What we see on the surface is messier than what awaits us. From Tia and Arjun’s relationship to Rahul’s sexual orientation, this beautiful slice-of-life film was believable and endearing.
6. Highway
Cast: Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda
Veera, a young bride-to-be, is kidnapped by a local gangster, Mahabir, and his men a day before her wedding. Veera, who had her issues unresolved, finds herself drawn to her captor. Imtiaz Ali surprised us with Highway. Making a film about Stockholm Syndrome was a brave move by Imtiaz Ali.
7. Socha Na Tha
Cast: Ayesha Takia and Abhay Deol
What happens when you fall in love with someone you rejected in an arranged marriage? Imtiaz Ali’s romantic comedy makes you laugh and wonder how relationships get complicated because life can easily throw an unexpected curveball!
8. Massaan
Cast: Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Vicky Kaushal
Devi, Shaalu and Deepak’s lives collide in ways they never thought they would. Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan takes you on a journey where you see life juggle between extreme fear and endless hope. No matter what conspires in your life, Masaan tells you how life should go on.
9. Cocktails
With: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty
Things get complicated for Meera, Veronica and Gautam when feelings get in the way of their friendship. Cocktail is a modern love triangle written by romance scholar Imtiaz Ali.
10. Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu
Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Imran Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah and Ram Kapoor
Karan Johar taught us at Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that “Pyaar Dosti Hai”. Well, coincidentally, this film from Dharma productions gives you a more realistic picture of what happens when friends fall in love or become entangled in a situation where their friendship is at stake.
11. Manmarziyaan
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan
When Anurag Kashyap makes a romantic movie, you know things are bound to get twisted! Rumi, Vicky and Robi find themselves trapped in a situation where the choice between good and evil becomes complicated.
12. Dum Laga Ke Haisha
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar
For the first time, we see how a middle-class family manages an arranged marriage set up when their daughter-in-law weighs more than she had expected. After a bumpy first few months, Prem and Sandhya fall in love after realizing that life is perfect even when people don’t look like society expects them to.
(For the latest updates from Bollywood and Hollywood, keep reading Indiatimes Entertainment.)
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/entertainment/originals/romantic-movies-like-gehraiyaan-that-are-worth-a-watch-559960.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022