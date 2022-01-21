While you wait for Gehraiyaan, here are 12 Bollywood movies that perfectly define modern, messy love!

We’ve seen movies based on real-life heroes, but we rarely see movies that can show us the exact picture of messy and complicated relationships. Director Shakun Batra now promises to give us a glimpse of romance, life, and everything in between with a movie like Gehraiyaan.



instagram



instagram

Things go awry for two couples when Zain, Alisha, Tia and Karan find themselves at a delicate time in their lives where the line between good and evil only gets thinner.

Gehraiyaan is set to be released on February 12, but before that, here are films that did justice with storylines that revolved around complex characters and even more difficult situations where romance is brewing. How many have you seen?

1. Party



Twitter

Cast: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukome enter a messy relationship only to realize that what they were looking for was within themselves. Imtiaz Ali’s attempt at a modern love story was sloppy but heartfelt.



2. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui



instagram

Cast: Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana

First, we saw a transgender love story (and a heartfelt attempt) by Abhishek Kapoor as a mainstream movie. Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor deserve applause for stepping into their characters’ shoes to tell a story we’ve never heard of.

3. Summit



official poster

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

In all romantic relationships, Piku comes with its baggage of access. However, we see Deepika and Irrfan playing Piku and Rana with such conviction that their consistent hitting thrills you. It was about a love triangle about a woman making choices about her romantic interest and her father.



4. Sir



netflix

Cast: Tilotama Shome and Vivek Gomber

What happens to a heartbroken and vulnerable man when he feels drawn and drawn to his housekeeper? It’s not social pressure or judgment from one’s own family and peers that complicates matters. Tilotama Shome and Gomber make this movie a memorable watch.

5. Kapoor and Sons



instagram

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor

Before delving into the world of dysfunctional relationships with Gehraiyaan, Shakun Batra gave us a deeper insight into modern families. What we see on the surface is messier than what awaits us. From Tia and Arjun’s relationship to Rahul’s sexual orientation, this beautiful slice-of-life film was believable and endearing.

6. Highway



Photo credits: Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Cast: Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda

Veera, a young bride-to-be, is kidnapped by a local gangster, Mahabir, and his men a day before her wedding. Veera, who had her issues unresolved, finds herself drawn to her captor. Imtiaz Ali surprised us with Highway. Making a film about Stockholm Syndrome was a brave move by Imtiaz Ali.



7. Socha Na Tha



Twitter

Cast: Ayesha Takia and Abhay Deol

What happens when you fall in love with someone you rejected in an arranged marriage? Imtiaz Ali’s romantic comedy makes you laugh and wonder how relationships get complicated because life can easily throw an unexpected curveball!

8. Massaan



Twitter

Cast: Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Vicky Kaushal

Devi, Shaalu and Deepak’s lives collide in ways they never thought they would. Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan takes you on a journey where you see life juggle between extreme fear and endless hope. No matter what conspires in your life, Masaan tells you how life should go on.



9. Cocktails



Twitter

With: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty

Things get complicated for Meera, Veronica and Gautam when feelings get in the way of their friendship. Cocktail is a modern love triangle written by romance scholar Imtiaz Ali.

10. Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu



Twitter

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Imran Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah and Ram Kapoor

Karan Johar taught us at Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that “Pyaar Dosti Hai”. Well, coincidentally, this film from Dharma productions gives you a more realistic picture of what happens when friends fall in love or become entangled in a situation where their friendship is at stake.

11. Manmarziyaan



Twitter

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan

When Anurag Kashyap makes a romantic movie, you know things are bound to get twisted! Rumi, Vicky and Robi find themselves trapped in a situation where the choice between good and evil becomes complicated.

12. Dum Laga Ke Haisha



instagram

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar

For the first time, we see how a middle-class family manages an arranged marriage set up when their daughter-in-law weighs more than she had expected. After a bumpy first few months, Prem and Sandhya fall in love after realizing that life is perfect even when people don’t look like society expects them to.

(For the latest updates from Bollywood and Hollywood, keep reading Indiatimes Entertainment.)