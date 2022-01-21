The death of Louie Anderson mourned by the world of comedy, Hollywood





Comedians and Hollywood stars like Henry Winkler and Kathy Griffin honored the life of Louie Anderson after the comedian lost his battle with cancer at the age of 68 on Friday. “Louie Anderson: Your generosity of spirit will cover the world above”, Henry Winkler tweeted Friday. “We are so lucky that you have been on Earth for a while, spreading your humor everywhere like bars of living gold. Goodbye” “RIP Louie Anderson! You were as gracious and kind as you were funny. Rest well!! Make ’em laugh in heaven,” Viola Davis tweeted with a heart emoji. “Rest now, Louie. You did well. #riplouieanderson“, Jayne Lynch tweeted. Gilbert Gottfried paid tribute to Anderson and Bob Saget, who died last week, with a photo showing him with the two comedic captions, writing, “This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Two good friends who will be missed. Gilbert Gottfried shared a photo with late comedians Bob Saget and Louie Anderson Twitter Kristen Schaal recalled having had the opportunity to meet Anderson, saying, “I had the pleasure of talking with @LouieAnderson for his podcast and was so grateful to meet him. His books are still around and they are a good read. Kathy Griffin was heartbroken, Tweeter, “A singular comic strip. No one in comedy did what they did,” along with a photo of Anderson and a broken heart emoji. Pauly Shore visited Anderson during his final days, sharing on Twitter, “Attention comedians and alumni of @TheComedyStore, I say this with a heavy heart, I just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson, his sisters and his close friend were kind enough to let me say goodbye, he is always with us, but keep him in your prayers.” Viola Davis honored Anderson with a sweet message on Twitter. AMPA via Getty Images News broke that Anderson had been hospitalized for cancer treatment earlier this week. A spokesperson for Anderson later confirmed that he died after undergoing treatment for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. His rep told the Post in a statement that he “passed away peacefully” Friday morning. The comic book and game TV host was known for her role as Christine Baskets in the FX series “Baskets,” which won her an Emmy, as well as her role in the 1988 film “Coming To America,” in the US. alongside Eddie Murphy. His autobiographical animated series, “Life with Louie”, ran for nearly four years from 1994 to 1998.

