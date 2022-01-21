wow! Check Out the List of Invisible Sons of Bollywood Villains





Mumbai: Over time we have seen great villains in Bollywood movies. How can we forget the eras of the 90s and early 2000s, which were ruled by Bollywood villains. From Shakti Kapoor to Danny Denzongpa, we’ve seen all-time great villains in movies. Undoubtedly, fans are always eager to know and read about these superstar villains. We recently saw Danny Denzongpa’s son, Rinzing Denzongpa make his acting debut with the movie Squad. Let’s talk about some unseen threads of famous villains in Bollywood. 1. Shakti Kapoor’s son, Sidhant Kapoor Son of Shakti Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor is an actor. He began his career working as an assistant director. Sidhant Kapoor is currently receiving an amazing response for his recently released MX player web series Bhaukaal season 2. 2. MB Shetty’s son, Rohit Shetty The man who needs no introduction Rohit Shetty is known as the director and mass producer of Bollywood. We have seen some of the great work coming from the director’s side and making his strong mark in the Bollywood industry. His last film was a Sooryavanshi detective universe which had Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif 3. Danny Denzongpa son Rinzing Denzongpa It was the year 2021 when Danny Denzongpa’s son, Rinzing Denzongpa made his acting debut with a digital movie titled Squad which premiered on Zee5. ALSO READ (Shocking! Urvashi Rautela Gets Massively Trolled For Dressing Up At Airport; Netizens Ask, ‘Why Is She Wearing Nightgown At Airport?’) 4. Kabir Bedis the last Adam Bedi Actor Kabir Bedi has indeed made quite an impression with his amazing performances in Bollywood movies. His son Adam Bedi was born in September 1981 and he is known for his work Lifeline released in 2017. 5. Dalip Tahils son Dhruv Tahil How can we forget actor Dalip Tahil’s incredible contribution to Bollywood, his son Dhruv Tahil is an aspiring model and actor. We look forward to his Bollywood appearances. 6. Gulshan Grover, son of Sanjay Grover Bollywood Badman Gulshan Grover is undoubtedly one of the versatile actors in the acting industry. His son Sanjay Grover is a writer and producer known for projects like Confession in 2007. 7. Amjad Khan’s son, Shaadab Khan How can we forget the iconic Bollywood character Gabbar Singh who was played by Amjad Khan, son of Amjad Khan Shaadab Khan is an actor and film director. He is until today known for his film raja ki aayegi Baraat. Well, here is the list of invisible sons of famous Bollywood villains. What is your opinion on that? Let us know in the comments section below. For more insights into the digital and television world of Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. ALSO READ (SWITCHES! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes The Internet By Storm Deleting Her Insta Post On Split With Naga Chaitanya)

