Death of Louie Anderson: comedian, the star of “Baskets” was 68 years old

Veteran comedian Louie Anderson, who won a supporting actor Emmy for playing a version of his own mother in the FX comedy Baskets, has died. He was 68 years old.

The beloved stand-up comedian died Friday morning in Las Vegas of complications from cancer, his longtime publicist, Glenn Schwartz, said in a statement to The Times.

Anderson, who often lived and performed in Las Vegas, was hospitalized earlier this month with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive form of the disease and the most common type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The comedian and writer known for his distinct look, which included a gap-toothed smile, hosted a revival of Family Feud from 1999 to 2002 and won two Daytime Emmy Awards during his career for his animated children’s series Life With Louie . He created the Fox series and from 1994 to 1998 voiced an animated version of himself while recounting his childhood adventures with 10 siblings.

2016 photo of Louie Anderson arriving at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Times)

He won a 2016 Primetime Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his portrayal of Christine Baskets in the FX comedy Baskets, which starred Zach Galifianakis playing his twin sons. He was nominated two additional times for the role.

Born and raised in Minnesota, Anderson was the 10th of 11 children. Her mother, Ora Zella Anderson, was a descendant of Mayflower, while her father was a violent alcoholic.

The ever-heavy performer said he based his Christine Baskets character largely on his mother, who died in 1990.

I embrace every part of her: the good, the bad, the ugly, Anderson told The Times in 2018, talking about channeling her. But mostly what I do is embrace my mother’s humanity, which is pretty substantial, and I think that’s what resonates with people. Because she was standing in the hurricane that was my dad, protecting 11 little chicks from that fierce wind and battering storm. So if she could stand up to her and still protect us from the majority of that stuff, Jesus, that’s kind of a beautiful being.

But, he said, sometimes Christine turned out to be a bit more his father, or one of his five sisters.

Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets, left, and Julia Rose Gruenberg as Crystal in an episode of Baskets. (Erica Parise/FX)

Here’s what happens in life, said the comic. When you are 10th out of 11, you are a carbon copy of the one before you. So thank God for these 10 people because they are what made Louie Anderson. I’m just a cheap copy of all these people, but I own it like it’s my own.

Anderson got his start as a club-working stand-up comedian with an observational comedy routine, often poking fun at his large family dynamics and tall stature. He once told Conan OBrien the first joke he told an audience in 1978. I got on stage and I’m leaving, I can’t stay long, I’m between meals, Anderson said. And it made a lot of laughs.

He also worked as a counselor for troubled children before making his national television debut on Johnny Carsons The Tonight Show in 1984, which led to dozens of late night appearances throughout his career. .

He boarded Comic Relief 87, the first of his half-dozen appearances on periodic HBO comedy fundraisers hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Williams and Billy Crystal. From 1986 to 1988, he was perched as a panelist and on the coveted center square of the game show The New Hollywood Squares. (He also starred in a later iteration from 1998 to 2002.)

Anderson was working on losing weight after publishing his first book, Dear Dad: Letters From an Adult Child, in 1989. His 5-foot-7 frame carried more than 400 pounds when he was heaviest.

I do it very slowly. I don’t do Oprah, he told The Times in 1991, when he was back on the road after taking a rare year off. My goal is to heal my insides and the outsides will heal themselves.

During this gap year, Anderson also did some soul-searching about his unhappy childhood, including whether he could keep joking about it in his stand-up act.

I wanted to get away from it and figure out how to disconnect the burden of having that kind of trauma, he said. I used to bring all of that on stage with me. I was not happy. … I didn’t have fun before. I’m doing it now. And I think it’s a lot more fun for the audience.

In 1996 Anderson created and starred on The Louie Show for CBS. He played a psychotherapist from Minnesota on the sitcom, which also starred Bryan Cranston, Laura Innes and Paul Feig, but the series only lasted six episodes before being canceled.

From 2017 to 2020, Anderson appeared on more than 200 episodes of the game show Funny You Should Ask, where a rotating cast of A-list comics helped contestants win a cash prize.

In a 1993 interview with The Times, two sides of the comic came out. One, wrote freelancer David Kronke, was the popular comedian, whose sardonic, incisive routines knock them out on talk shows, Showtime specials and national tours. The other was the sober author of a book of letters from his father whose emotionally naked accounts of mending his tattered self-image after growing up in a dysfunctional family…has inspired thousands of fans.

The second guy received 10,000 letters from readers who could identify with Dear Dad. The first guy? He had the laughs.

Her 1993 book Goodbye Jumbo, Hello Cruel World dealt with her lifelong struggles to come to terms with being overweight. In it, he recalled how his mother overcompensated for the trauma her children suffered by overfeeding them.

Louie Anderson arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018, (Danny Moloshok/Invision/Associated Press)

Writing (Goodbye Jumbo) changed everything in my life. I was able to be freed from that burden, that low self-esteem and that self-hatred that you find yourself in,” Anderson told The Times. I decided that I was going to change all that, and that I was not going to hate myself anymore. That I had been through enough guilt and enough shame, and wanted to move on. And that I had something to offer. And I wanted to offer that, and I wanted to treat myself.

Anderson believed that his books which he eventually wrote five of them made him less popular as a comedian because people who read them thought he was too serious and therefore couldn’t enjoy his comedy. He then paid tribute to his late mother with the 2018 book Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too.

In 1997, Anderson’s life took a dark turn. According to an FBI affidavit, an Arizona man named Richard John Gordon sent the comic a letter asking for money so your secrets wouldn’t come out and blow up your career.

Gordon described an encounter at a South Bay casino where Anderson allegedly asked Gordon to go home with him, undress, and let Anderson touch him. Anderson then changed his mind and decided he only wanted to see Gordon undress, according to the affidavit.

The two agreed to $100,000 in silent money, and Anderson made regular payments until October 1998, when Gordon agreed to settle their contract for a lower total amount. But in March 2000, Gordon came back for more, the affidavit says, saying he felt aggrieved. He wanted an additional $250,000. The comic ended up going to the FBI, which helped him and his manager lure Gordon to Los Angeles to get the money.

After a high-speed car chase through Los Angeles’ Westside led to Gordons’ arrest, he was charged with attempting to extort $250,000 from the host of Family Feud. Gordon eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and a $4,000 restitution fine.

Being the target of criminal activity is an unfortunate and increasingly common by-product of stardom, the comic’s publicist said in a statement at the time.

But Anderson rebounded with a series of guest roles on television, including appearances on Scrubs and Nash Bridges.

Anderson’s other notable roles include playing Maurice in the 1998 Eddie Murphy comedy Coming to America and its 2021 sequel, as well as a small role in the 1986 cult classic Ferris Buellers Day Off. He also played Winston Churchill in the FX anthology Drunk History, Bob in the TBS comedy Search Party and appeared several times on the Conan OBriens late night talk show Conan.

Louie Anderson poses for portraits at the Los Angeles Times on April 21, 2016. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued into March 2021, Anderson again discussed his weight with OBrien, joking about the intermittent fasting he used to get down to 340 pounds and planning when he would hit his goal weight.

You’ve spent a career telling really funny jokes about being heavy, OBrien said. What are you doing, you’re losing weight, you’re going to get down to that goal weight of 275, are you going to take those jokes back?

Yeah, I’ll stop my big jokes, and then, Anderson said, pausing, I think I’ll still be funny.

He is survived by his two sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson.