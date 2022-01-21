Kirk Cameron at March for Life: More and more people in Hollywood are embracing pro-life issues





Actor and filmmaker Kirk Cameron, best known for his role as Mike Seaver in ‘Growing Pains,’ spoke with ‘Fox & Friends’ on Friday ahead of the March for Life rally in Washington DC to discuss his personal journey as a as a pro-life advocate and how society’s views on abortion are changing. “I think it was at a tipping point,” said Cameron, “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy. “I think the tide is turning, science is making it harder and harder for us to pretend it’s not a baby in the womb. We know it is.” MARCH FOR LIFE 2022: ADVOCATES PRAY FOR A “RESTORED CULTURE OF LIFE” IN AMERICA Cameron noted that even in Hollywood, an extremely progressive industry, there are more and more people “embracing” the idea that “life is a gift from God.” The actor went on to say that his wife was an adopted child and “on a doctor’s appointment not to exist.” She and Cameron’s first four children were also adopted. “For me, my whole family is here because of the work of people like the ones who are coming to prom today for the March for Life,” Cameron added. Campos-Duffy shared her own experience of having a daughter with Down syndrome and talked about the joy it brought her in life. Researchers estimate that two out of three unborn babies diagnosed with Down syndrome each year in the United States are aborted. The “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host also had the opportunity to speak with March for Life president Jeanne Mancini, who said she “hopes and prays” that Roe v. Wade be cancelled. Although the march was originally created as a rally against the infamous Supreme Court decision, Mancini said a reversal of SCOTUS would return abortion rights to the states and the march would continue in the years to come to fight on a smaller scale. Mancini stressed the importance of the 49th annual March for Life in an increasingly pro-choice Democratic administration and Congress. For her, this year’s March motto “Equality Begins in the Womb” helps drive home that point and furthers her group’s singular task. GET THE FOX NEWS APP HERE “Ultimately, our goal is to make abortion unthinkable.”

