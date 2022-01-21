Staten Island’s Best Pete Davidson and Colin Jost Buy Staten Island Ferry





Pete Davidson and Colin Jost used to ride the Staten Island Ferry growing up. Now they have one. The stars of “Saturday Night Live” spent $280,100 at an auction to buy a disused Staten Island ferry, their real estate agent, Paul Italia, confirmed to BNC News. Davidson and Jost are working with Italia, the co-founder of The Stand comedy club in Manhattan, to turn the boat into a live entertainment space for comedy, music and more, Italia said. The New York Post. The 277-foot boat with a capacity of 5,200 is named the John F. Kennedy and was built in 1965. It had to be taken out of service due to mechanical problems, according to the New York City Department of Administrative Services. The NYC DCAS joked about Twitter Thursday the department hopes Davidson will pay with an oversized winning check. Jost and Davidson have until January 29 to collect the boat from DCAS. The two often jokingly reference their home borough on “Saturday Night Live,” and Davidson is seen on the ferry in his 2020 film “The King of Staten Island” loosely based on his upbringing. Jost and his wife Scarlett Johansson announced their nuptials in 2020 via Meals on Wheels, which posted a photo of the orange ferry and the words “Jost Married” on instagram.

