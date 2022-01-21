These 7 Bollywood Artists Married A School Friend

Love can be present to anyone and anywhere. Some fall in love with their professional colleagues, childhood friends and even school friends. Not only ordinary people, Bollywood celebrities have experienced it, you know.
Who would have thought that some of these Bollywood artists chose school friends as life companions. Some last forever, but some decide to divorce. Who Are The Bollywood Actresses Who Married Their Classmates? Come on, take a look at this list!
1. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Actor Varun Dhawan married his classmate, Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. Friends since childhood and often going to school together, their relationship happily ended down the aisle. Varun reveals that Natasha is not only a wife, but also a friend, family and all. Actor 3D street dancer He is also grateful to have a wife who understands him and knows his family well.
2. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Before getting married on October 25, 1991, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri were indeed high school friends. The two met at a birthday party and eventually fell in love. Recounting the first days of his acquaintance with his wife, Shah Rukh Khan saw Gauri as an intelligent and confident person. During 30 years of marriage, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri were blessed with three children.
3. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira are school friends who have a long-distance relationship. The two have known each other since their studies at the University of Punjab. After graduating, Ayushmann attempted to make a name for himself in the Bollywood industry in Mumbai while Tahira worked in Chandigarh. The couple finally officially got married in 2011. In an interview, Ayushmann revealed that they not only studied at the same place, but also grew up together until they became a family.
4. Zayed Khan and Malaika Parekh
Zayed Khan met Malaika when they were both attending the international school in Kodaikanal, India. quote from The wedding box, As Zayed made his way through the Bollywood entertainment industry, he couldn’t look away and think of how he could continue to be with Malaika. Indeed, Zayed had proposed to his girlfriend with a ring and asked Mailaka to wait for her return. After a long struggle, Zayed finally married Mailaka on November 20, 2005 with a lively party. This couple is blessed with two children.
5. Jackie Shroff and Ayesha
Long before becoming a famous Bollywood actor, Jackie Shroff had known Ayesha who is now his wife. Their first meeting was on a school bus. Ayesha, then only 13, was the first to invite Jackie to meet her. Starting from school friends, this couple finally officially became husband and wife on June 5, 1987. This household, which has been built for 34 years, drags on and continues happily with the presence of two children.
6. Imran Khan and Avantika Malik
Imran Khan met Avantika Malik when she was 19. The two met while they were both pursuing their studies in Los Angeles, USA. After a long relationship, Imran and Avantika finally got married for life and death in 2011. From this marriage, the couple were blessed with a child. Unfortunately, in May 2019, divorce rumors circulated as Imran and Avantika were already living apart. However, the two never publicly confirmed the news.
7. Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Khan
Famous Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has known Sussanne since childhood. The seeds of love appeared when they went to college. After enduring a period of dating, the two officially got married in 2000. From this marriage, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne were blessed with twins. But unfortunately, after 13 years of marriage, the couple decided to divorce. Even so, the two still get along and are often seen living together. They became friends again as they had started.
These are 7 Bollywood artists who married their classmates. Their love story is as sweet as drama, isn’t it, Bela?