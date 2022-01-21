Louie Anderson: Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian dies at 68 after battle with cancer | Ents & Arts News





Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Louie Anderson has died aged 68 after a battle with cancer. The star of the series Baskets died Friday morning in Vegaswhere was admitted to hospital to receive treatment for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, his publicist Glenn Schwartz told Deadline. Anderson won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016 for his role as Christine Baskets on the FX series, and has been nominated two other times. Picture:

Louie Anderson said he often exploited his childhood to find material. Photo: AP

His performance on the animated program Life with Louie, which aired on Fox from 1997 to 1998, earned him two Daytime Emmys. He created the show based on his childhood. Born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, he was a counselor for troubled children before winning first place in the Midwest Comedy Competition in 1981, which gave him his comedy debut, according to Deadline. Anderson starred in films like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Eddie Murphy’s 1988 blockbuster Coming to America. From 1999 to 2002, he hosted the popular American game show Family Feud and has starred in several sitcoms over the past two decades. He starred in the Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon and was a recurring character on the TBS comedy Search Party. One of 11 children, Anderson grew up with an alcoholic father whom he described as violent and unpredictable. Despite his success as a comedian, he said he felt no relief from his pain, so he entered therapy and joined a group for children of alcoholics, which helped him “break a lifelong pattern of denial”. This trip was chronicled in his 1991 book, Dear Dad. He said his mother was complacent and treated the family’s pain with copious amounts of food, which he wrote about in his 1994 book Goodbye Jumbo…Hello Cruel World. Picture:

Louie Anderson photographed in 1987. Photo: AP

He struggled with a junk food addiction and low self-esteem issues which he said he expressed from eating too much. In a 1987 interview with the Associated Press, Anderson compared himself to another comedian who exploited his childhood for comedy. “Bill Cosby and I had similar goals,” Anderson told AP. “I wanted parents to be able to bring their kids and kids to be able to bring their parents to my shows. “I think a family that can laugh at family issues is better off. “The difference between Cosby and me is that he sees it from an adult perspective and I say it from a child’s perspective.” In 1987, he said he had stopped using his height as stage material, saying, “I’ve always been tall. But I don’t make big jokes anymore.” Anderson is survived by two sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson, according to her publicist.

