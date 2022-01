Adele concert postponement left fans disappointed

She explained that her team “tried absolutely everything to get it up and running on time and to get it good enough for you, but we were absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.”

The dates for the shows, which are scheduled to run on weekends through April, will be rescheduled, Adele said. But for some ticket holders, the decision to take a break from performances came too late.

“I’m on the plane to Vegas RN with my hotel booked for opening night tomorrow. You should know the show wasn’t ready yesterday. Yes covid but you can cancel stuff 3 days b4. It’s cruel to wait 26 hours until the 1st show. Wasted flight and hotel money!!”

Another person commented that they won’t be able to take another trip when the show is rescheduled. “I flew yesterday. I don’t really have the option of wasting time and money coming back every time it’s rescheduled.” A viewer who traveled from Australia said she was “heartbroken”. “Drove all the way from Sydney Australia to see @Adele tomorrow in Vegas. I spent thousands on this trip and now she canceled the night before. Very unprofessional and heartbroken . Can I get m&g passes for PLAY instead.” Comscore media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told CNN that the repercussions of postponing a concert, particularly in Las Vegas, were significant. “Las Vegas is a destination, not a home base for most fans for whom a trip to Vegas becomes an event in itself,” he said. “[Getting to the show] represents a large investment of time, money and effort. So canceling any show, especially at the eleventh hour, is a huge deal.” Degarabedian said live events are difficult to organize right now. “In the age of Covid, amidst all the uncertainty, including fan, talent and crew health issues, putting on a big show in Vegas is no small feat,” a- he declared. “It involves so many hitherto unthinkable external factors.” He added that canceled concerts might just be another part of our new normal. “At least in the short term, cancellations and postponements could become commonplace in the entertainment industry,” he said. Some ticket holders who had already traveled for this weekend’s performances are still trying to make the best of the situation, suggesting an outdoor gathering of Adele fans. “I believe those who are already at #Vegas Tomorrow on 1/21/22 at 8 p.m. at the entrance to the Colosseum. We start with Hold On. If you have a speaker, bring it. Stream live if you can.” “Always here to support our daughter. Your dreamers love you,” wrote an Adele supporter . “We’ll be ready when you are.”

