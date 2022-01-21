Rupali Ganguly: You sacrifice your family time, your health, a lot of things to follow your dreams as an actor





She says she had no ambition and was one of them who just passed. But Rupali Ganguly’s life over the past three years has been anything but. She returned to acting and her show topped the charts, but the pandemic made things difficult. Revealing what happened, she said, My greatest ambition in life was to get married and have a family. When my son was born in 2015, I didn’t want anything else, I just wanted to focus on him and enjoy every millisecond of motherhood. I started late as a mother, so those moments were very precious to me. When her school started, I never thought there would be a pandemic and lockdown. The 44-year-old was then offered a daily soap, and she accepted the offer, thinking she would have time on hand as her son would be going to school. But things turned out differently. He went to school at 12 and came back at 7. I thought it was a good time to start working, not realizing that Covid ka lockdown ho jaayega. When I was offered a show, my husband (Ashwin, businessman) said it was high time I got my due as an actor. He has managed everything since, all by himself. I’m never there, unfortunately. I feel like a failure, but my husband is doing so much, it’s amazing. Ganguly is on set all day, given that she’s the lead, so she can’t even afford to be afraid to venture into that uncertainty. He is a father who plays the role of the mother wonderfully. I’m blessed to have a man like that in my life who is so supportive of a woman. He doesn’t need to send his wife to work, but it’s up to her to go out there and find a place for herself. I couldn’t have asked for a better husband and role model for my son too, the actor gushed. Admitting it’s hard to be the face of a daily soap anyway, let alone a pandemic, the actress says she still shoots 12 hours a day. I am there all the time, perpetually. There is a joke standing ki set ka gate main kholti hoon aur main hi band karti hoon. You kind of sacrifice your family time, your health, your sleep, a lot of things to follow a dream that maybe your dad and your husband saw for you. It becomes extremely difficult at times, she concludes.

