WeMissYouSRK Trends On Twitter After Fans Miss Twitter’s Shah Rukh Khan; See posts

New Delhi: Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan is definitely missed by his fans who have all been trending #WeMissYouSRK on Twitter since Thursday night. It’s been a while since King Khan made an on-screen appearance, but what’s more intriguing is his absence from Twitter. The #WeMissYouSRK trend was one of the top spots on the microblogging site.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero, released in 2018. Apparently, he is busy filming his next movie Pathan. Although very few details about the movie are available on the web, Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in Salman Khans Tiger 3. In addition, he will also be seen in the upcoming movie by filmmaker Atlees which is rumored to be called Lion.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter for the last time to repost a tweet on Disney+ Hoststar, where he featured himself on September 23, 2021. Sharing the tweet, he wrote, Stadium bhi kahaan jaata hoon aajkal.watch them matches on Disney+ Hotstar only.

bhi kahaan jaata hoon aajkal stadium.watch the matches on disney+hotstar only.. https://t.co/FHZas4fZxs Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2021

However, two days prior, the superstar took to Instagram to share an electronic ad where he starred with his wife Gauri Khan. It was the first time he had shared something on social media since his eldest son Aryan Khans was released on bail on October 28, 2021.

The announcement that made his fans more like him prompted his fans to post movie clippings and emotional messages about him on Twitter. One of his fans wrote: It's been 3 years since his last movie and for almost 4 months SRK is not active on social media, he also hasn't tweeted on his birthday or tweeted for his fans new year's day. We, his fans, miss him dearly.

It's been 3 years since his last movie

Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t been in much space since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the Mumbai cruise drug case in October 2021. Besides Aryan Khan, seven others have been arrested by the Control Bureau narcotics (NCB). The defendants were chosen during the Cordelia cruise off the coast of Mumbai where a rave party was held. Aryan Khan was released from Arthur Road Prison on October 30. He was released on bail after two days.