#WeMissYouSRK Trends On Twitter After Fans Miss Twitter’s Shah Rukh Khan; See posts
New Delhi: Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan is definitely missed by his fans who have all been trending #WeMissYouSRK on Twitter since Thursday night. It’s been a while since King Khan made an on-screen appearance, but what’s more intriguing is his absence from Twitter. The #WeMissYouSRK trend was one of the top spots on the microblogging site.
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero, released in 2018. Apparently, he is busy filming his next movie Pathan. Although very few details about the movie are available on the web, Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in Salman Khans Tiger 3. In addition, he will also be seen in the upcoming movie by filmmaker Atlees which is rumored to be called Lion.
Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter for the last time to repost a tweet on Disney+ Hoststar, where he featured himself on September 23, 2021. Sharing the tweet, he wrote, Stadium bhi kahaan jaata hoon aajkal.watch them matches on Disney+ Hotstar only.
bhi kahaan jaata hoon aajkal stadium.watch the matches on disney+hotstar only.. https://t.co/FHZas4fZxs
Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2021
However, two days prior, the superstar took to Instagram to share an electronic ad where he starred with his wife Gauri Khan. It was the first time he had shared something on social media since his eldest son Aryan Khans was released on bail on October 28, 2021.
The announcement that made his fans more like him prompted his fans to post movie clippings and emotional messages about him on Twitter. One of his fans wrote: It’s been 3 years since his last movie and for almost 4 months SRK is not active on social media, he also hasn’t tweeted on his birthday or tweeted for his fans new year’s day. We, his fans, miss him dearly.
It’s been 3 years since his last movie
&
For almost 4 months, SRK is not active on social media, he also did not tweet on his birthday or tweet for his fans on new year’s day. We miss him a lot to his fans. #WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/Dam8HNVfBn
(SRKIAN) (@Asliy0gi) January 20, 2022
Another fan wrote, No one can match his charm and intelligence, while sharing a clipping from Koffee With Karan where SRK and his co-star Kajol appeared.
No one can match her charm and intelligence
Accept??#WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/4aZLVWwyr1
Nabiha Ka’s best friend (@SRKianRupesh) January 20, 2022
Here are some of the posts shared by her fans with the WeMissYouSRK hashtag:
It has been a long time @iamsrk
Since you tweeted something
Interaction with a fan
We really want KING SRK back#WeMissYouSRK #ShahRukhKhan#SRK #KingKhan pic.twitter.com/JtNBvOZ9Sx
Sanaullah ._.Srkian (@Lucifer_srk_07) January 20, 2022
SRK Hair #WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/Gu7cdubPRp
Khushbu Shah (@Khushbu65824316) January 20, 2022
We miss you sir! Come back soon #WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/YUXxwqsbwu
Best friend of Rupesh Ki (@nabihahahahah) January 20, 2022
ONLY SHAH RUKH KHAN AND HIS SMILE MATTER.#WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/L6v6BeWvfx
Nabiha Ka’s best friend (@SRKianRupesh) January 20, 2022
#WeMissYouSRK@iamsrk King pic.twitter.com/N1QSW6bUnk
(@iamsrkianking) January 21, 2022
WITHOUT YOU….
WE ARE INCOMPLETE@iamsrk
u_rock_20 (@UdayRock11) January 21, 2022
Bollywood is not Bollywood without you SIR
RETURN AS SOON AS POSSIBLE @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/7lM30vPqe9
Arslan_khan555 (@Khan555Arslan) January 21, 2022
#WeMissYouSRK yes shah sir..waiting for your return.3 saal beeth gaye sir.3 saal 2 mahine 3 din @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/yU5YkZvex1
azeez srk (@azeez_srk) January 21, 2022
Please come back King #WeMissYouSRK on Silver screen We love you @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/OtolZWNHsr
K (@Srkian_Sayani) January 20, 2022
SRK’s last movie was released in 2018 and it’s now 2022, we don’t even have the official announcement of his next one. Moreover, he is not even active on social networks anymore.
really missing @iamsrk so many #WeMissYouSRKpic.twitter.com/WEEn2twiOL
Sohom (@AwaaraHoon) January 20, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t been in much space since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the Mumbai cruise drug case in October 2021. Besides Aryan Khan, seven others have been arrested by the Control Bureau narcotics (NCB). The defendants were chosen during the Cordelia cruise off the coast of Mumbai where a rave party was held. Aryan Khan was released from Arthur Road Prison on October 30. He was released on bail after two days.
