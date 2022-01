Godzilla and Titans Kaiju TV Series in Apple’s Works, Legendary – The Hollywood Reporter

The world of the big screen Godzilla and Legendary’s Monsterverse gets the small-screen treatment. Apple TV+ has teamed up with Legendary for a new original live-action show based on the creatures and mysterious monster-tracking organization seen in popular movies. Hailing from Legendary Television, the show will be produced by Chris Black, the sci-fi veteran behind Star Trek Enterprise and the Robert Kirkman series Banned, and Matt Fraction, best known for his award-winning comic books such as Marvel Comics’ Hawk Eye. The two will act as co-creators on the show, with Black serving as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures are also executive producers, along with Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. Toho is the owner of Godzilla and other supporting characters. Legendary has been unleashing Toho’s monsters since 2014 Godzilla. After the first film, he began building a cinematic monster universe that included non-Toho King Kong, as well as giant monster beings known collectively as Titans, kaiju who come from beneath the crust land to wreak havoc on human civilization. The cinematic universe included 2017 Kong: Skull Island, 2019 Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong. Collectively, the films have racked up nearly $2 billion worldwide at the box office. Per Apple, which made the announcement Thursday, the series “follows the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that razed San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real,” and will explore “one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. The Monsterverse series is the latest entry in the sci-fi/fantasy series that streamers are developing in order to appeal to viewers hungry for geek and show-style merchandise. The company already has Foundation, adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s novel, sci-fi drama Invasion, and Jason Momoa’s post-apocalyptic thriller See. Black worked on the cult 1990s series Cursors before working on Business as good as Desperate Housewives in the early 2000s. He recently acted as writer-executive producer on Banned, ACM’s adaptation of the Kirkman comic. Fraction has written numerous comic book series for Marvel, including a seminal series on Hawk Eye. The recent hit Marvel Studios series seen on Disney+ relied heavily on his work, and he earned a consulting producer credit on the show. This was unusual as comic writers tend to receive “thanks to” credit, but in this case his contribution had more impact.

