Bollywood roundup: Aamir Khan, Amol Parashar, Ranveer Singh and many more…
Aamir-Kareena’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” for Baisakhi release
Mumbai– Clarifying their stance on the release of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starring ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the makers released a statement stating that the film’s release has not been moved and will be released on the day of Baisakhi, April 14.
The statement comes after several reports surfaced on the internet claiming the release had been pushed back. To quell the rumors, the production house took over social media on Friday,
His statement read, “Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chaddha release date is Baisakhi, April 14, 2022, contrary to some misleading stories.”
He concluded by noting, “We would once again like to thank everyone who has supported us on the journey of making this film. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film was adapted by Atul Kulkarni.
The film is an adaptation of Robert Zemeckis’ 1994 comedy-drama “Forrest Gump,” which starred Hollywood icon Tom Hanks as what would be considered one of his iconic characters.
Amol Parashar: Vicky Kaushal was a pleasure to work with ‘Sardar Udham’
Mumbai– Actor Amol Parashar who played the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the movie ‘Sardar Udham’ recalled sharing screen space with actor Vicky Kaushal in the movie.
“Sardar Udham” begins in 1940 London where Sardar Udham Singh is persecuted for having assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, then Lieutenant Governor of Punjab. Taking viewers in a flashback, he then travels back to the revolutionary’s past when he was part of the Socialist Republican Hindustan Association (HSRA), and eventually left India to fulfill his mission.
“Sardar Udham” also stars Banita Sandhu, Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles.
Amol said, “The movie has received tremendous love and phenomenal response so far, I’m proud to be a part of this movie and hope the love continues to pour in from the audience. I personally thank Shoojit sir for his vision and guidance in humanizing the legendary characters of Sardar Udham and Shaheed Bhagat Singh.
“He motivated us to show real young and passionate individuals and we strived to create an original interpretation of these legends. Shooting the film was a hugely rewarding experience that I will cherish forever.
The actor added, “It was a pleasure to work with Vicky, and all the scenes we shot together are memorable. On this Republic Day, I would like to ask and encourage everyone to watch Sardar Udham with their loved ones and to remember the legend who fought bravely for our country Jai Hind”
Ranveer to Deepika: My ‘babygirl looks like a Fazillion buxxx’
Mumbai– Bollywood Livewire star Ranveer Singh seems to be in awe of his actress wife Deepika Padukone’s performance in the upcoming movie ‘Gehraiyaan’ and praised her saying her ‘baby girl looks like a fazillion bux’.
Ranveer, who is quick to profess his love for his wife on social media, posted a photo of Deepika from the film.
“Moody, sexy and intense!!! A black servant? Sign me up! All favorites @shakunbatra @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa Naseer the legend! and my baby girl looks like a Fazillion buxxx @deepikapadukone produced by the sexiest of them all @karanjohar.
Directed by Shakun Batra, Amazon Original Movie ‘Gehraiyaan’ stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa as headliners with Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in key roles.
Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the film will have its world premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 11.
Ayushmann: ‘An Action Hero’ scaled to scale that deserves to be shot in great locations
Mumbai– Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently in London filming his upcoming ‘An Action Hero’, is delighted to be filming in the UK for the first time as it will help him explore the beauty of the country, its art and its heritage.
The film, directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer, will see Ayushmann try out for the role of an action star, who indulges in live-action for reasons to be revealed during the film.
The actor reveals that a film like ‘An Action Hero’ required a certain canvas scale. Therefore, filming in London was essential.
He says: “It’s my first time filming in London and I’m excited to explore and see the beauty of the country up close.
“’An Action Hero’ has gone up to a scale that deserves to be shot in big places. So while we’ll be filming in beautiful locations in India, we’ll also be shooting in some truly stunning locations in the UK that I’m sure audiences will love to see on the big screen.
Speaking of the blessings that come with the acting profession, he says, “We actors are blessed because our profession takes us to remarkable places, makes us meet and collaborate with amazing people, and also helps us create memories. fantastic.
“During my career, I have always loved traveling to new places and luckily I have had opportunities that allow me to travel to so many beautiful places around the world.”
“An Action Hero” is produced by Aanand L. Rai’s Color Yellow Production and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. (IANS)
